Lillian Lohmann and Judy Al-Rawi represent baseball players from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ashton Elementary fifth-graders re-enact 1992 and 1978 World Series

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Kevin Morales gets his shirt signed by Jordan Jess of the Bradenton Marauders.

Lily Greene, Jada Lyn, Rachel Greise, McKaylee Kennedy, Layla Haarer, Mya Rodriguez and Kala Henley cheer for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Students representing the New York Yankees prepare for the national anthem.

Ashton Elementary fifth-grade students as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alejandro Martinez and Sarah Herco provide announcements for the 1978 World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Joseph Derosa takes a swing.

Nathan Murphy, Kevin Morales and Brady Werner

Sarah Pryor and Mya Merrick cheer for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gozalyn Thompson exchanges baseball bucks.

Brianna Borg and Gozalyn Thompson

Elena Herman, Victoria Rezende, Dayelin Kingsley, Hannah Adams, Olivia Roach and Kendra Turner

Jessie Rosenberg waits at first base.

Emily Knoles swings her bat for the Atlanta Braves.

Laila Chance tries to make it to first base.

Bella Jones and Hadassa Goncalves

The fifth-graders took to the baseball fields at Twin Lakes Park on May 11 to recreate the 1992 and 1978 World Series.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The thrill and heartbreak that permeated the 1978 and 1992 World Series still lives on through the fifth-graders of Ashton Elementary, who re-enacted the baseball championships on May 11 at  Twin Lakes Park.

Now in its 12th year, fifth-grade teacher Donna McGarry was inspired to start the event after reading the book, “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson.”

The students, who are in charge of running the event, each had different roles and responsibilities, such as cashiers, security guards, announcers, cheerleaders and photographers.

The fifth-graders earned baseball bucks at school to be able to purchase food, tickets and to play games and activities.

The students playing on the baseball teams did research about the baseball players they were representing and spent their recesses practicing.

“They learn responsibility because they all have jobs,” said McGarry. “They also learn to work together. I have a few players that play on baseball teams and I have children that never picked up a bat before. These kids are amazing. They get out there and they are helping other students who've never played before.”

Fifth-grader Alex Olson was the manager for the Toronto Blue Jays and said that although he didn’t play baseball, he learned a lot about leadership.

“It's been a great experience,” Olson said. “I can actually go out and help them improve.”

