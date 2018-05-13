Ashton Elementary fifth-graders re-enact 1992 and 1978 World Series

The thrill and heartbreak that permeated the 1978 and 1992 World Series still lives on through the fifth-graders of Ashton Elementary, who re-enacted the baseball championships on May 11 at Twin Lakes Park.

Now in its 12th year, fifth-grade teacher Donna McGarry was inspired to start the event after reading the book, “In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson.”

The students, who are in charge of running the event, each had different roles and responsibilities, such as cashiers, security guards, announcers, cheerleaders and photographers.

The fifth-graders earned baseball bucks at school to be able to purchase food, tickets and to play games and activities.

The students playing on the baseball teams did research about the baseball players they were representing and spent their recesses practicing.

“They learn responsibility because they all have jobs,” said McGarry. “They also learn to work together. I have a few players that play on baseball teams and I have children that never picked up a bat before. These kids are amazing. They get out there and they are helping other students who've never played before.”

Fifth-grader Alex Olson was the manager for the Toronto Blue Jays and said that although he didn’t play baseball, he learned a lot about leadership.

“It's been a great experience,” Olson said. “I can actually go out and help them improve.”