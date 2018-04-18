Local artists sail with paint brushes

Like the gentle waves that hit the shore of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, the paint brushes in the artists’ hands moved calmly and swiftly.

About 25 local artists participated in the Renaissance School of Art’s “Sail with a Paintbrush” on April 18.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the artists were given two hours to complete a “quick draw,” a painting completed in less than two hours.

The artists scattered themselves around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron in search of the perfect scene. Some artists chose to paint the bay while others chose to paint the boats around the squadron’s property.

At noon, their work was judged, and at 1 p.m. an awards ceremony was held. The artists’ paintings, along with other works, were available to the public for purchase.

The event proceeds benefited the squadron’s Youth Sailing Program.