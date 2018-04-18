 Skip to main content
Sue Ginter works on her painting overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Local artists sail with paint brushes

Sue Ginter works on her painting overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Phyllis Kessler sketches her drawing at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Phyllis Kessler sketches her drawing at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Artists had two hours to complete a painting of a scene around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Artists had two hours to complete a painting of a scene around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Augusto Argandona begins his painting.

Augusto Argandona begins his painting.

Diane Mannion smiles as she works on her painting.

Diane Mannion smiles as she works on her painting.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Nancy Clayburn paints a green sailboat, which is housed on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Diane Mannion focuses on her painting, which replicates a boat sitting on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Diane Mannion focuses on her painting, which replicates a boat sitting on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Linda Zentz works to complete her painting. She chose to paint a scene near the entrance of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Linda Zentz works to complete her painting. She chose to paint a scene near the entrance of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Sue Ginter’s painting focuses on a scene overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Sue Ginter's painting focuses on a scene overlooking Sarasota Bay.

Diane Mannion replicates a boat sitting on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Diane Mannion replicates a boat sitting on the Sarasota Sailing Squadron property.

Linda Zentz works to complete her painting. She chose to paint a scene near the entrance of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Linda Zentz works to complete her painting. She chose to paint a scene near the entrance of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

The second annual event benefited the Sarasota Sailing Squadron's youth sailing program.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Like the gentle waves that hit the shore of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, the paint brushes in the artists’ hands moved calmly and swiftly.

About 25 local artists participated in the Renaissance School of Art’s “Sail with a Paintbrush” on  April 18.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the artists were given two hours to complete a “quick draw,” a painting completed in less than two hours.

The artists scattered themselves around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron in search of the perfect scene. Some artists chose to paint the bay while others chose to paint the boats around the squadron’s property.

At noon, their work was judged, and at 1 p.m. an awards ceremony was held. The artists’ paintings, along with other works, were available to the public for purchase.

The event proceeds benefited the squadron’s Youth Sailing Program.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

