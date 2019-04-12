 Skip to main content
Scholarship recipients Luca Stine and Katherine "K.C." Herbert

Artist Series Concert Friends celebrate young musicians

Scholarship recipients Luca Stine and Katherine "K.C." Herbert

Honorary Co-Chairwomen Jane Riggin and Sora Yelin, Chairwoman Cyndi Mumm and Honorary Co-Chairs Betsy and Harvey Hinrichs

Honorary Co-Chairwomen Jane Riggin and Sora Yelin, Chairwoman Cyndi Mumm and Honorary Co-Chairs Betsy and Harvey Hinrichs

The tables were decorated in peacock colors.

The tables were decorated in peacock colors.

The event was hosted at Michael's On East.

The event was hosted at Michael's On East.

The centerpieces reflected the theme of the evening.

The centerpieces reflected the theme of the evening.

Bill Buchman's Art Of Jazz Trio played music throughout the night.

Bill Buchman's Art Of Jazz Trio played music throughout the night.

John Halstad and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

John Halstad and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Guests could bid on silent auction items during cocktail hour.

Guests could bid on silent auction items during cocktail hour.

David Chivas with Jane and Jim Hunder

David Chivas with Jane and Jim Hunder

B. Aline Blanchard and Bert Fivelson

B. Aline Blanchard and Bert Fivelson

B. Aline Blanchard and Arthur Siciliano

B. Aline Blanchard and Arthur Siciliano

Joan Suddarth and Antontte Cunningham

Joan Suddarth and Antontte Cunningham

Joan Zacchini, Chris Mitchell and Mary Elizabeth Carey

Joan Zacchini, Chris Mitchell and Mary Elizabeth Carey

Olivia Swaan, Luca Stine and Managing Director John Alan Fischer

Olivia Swaan, Luca Stine and Managing Director John Alan Fischer

Managing Director John Alan Fischer and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Managing Director John Alan Fischer and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Marcy and Brian Miller

Marcy and Brian Miller

Michelle Fournet and Alma Abshier

Michelle Fournet and Alma Abshier

Ray Broth, Lewis Weber and Robert Antovel

Ray Broth, Lewis Weber and Robert Antovel

Dorothea Sandland and Ernie Kretzmer

Dorothea Sandland and Ernie Kretzmer

Olivia Swaan and Bobbye Schott

Olivia Swaan and Bobbye Schott

Susan Burke and Barbara Staton

Susan Burke and Barbara Staton

The annual gala, "With Eyes to the Future," was hosted April 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Artists Series Concerts Friends hosted its annual gala April 11 at Michael's On East. 

The ballroom glittered blue, purple and green with peacock feathers decorating the tables. The evening started with a cocktail hour and silent auction browsing. The program started with a welcome and dinner. 

Two of the 2018 scholarship recipients were in attendance, and gave a performance. Luca Stine played the trumpet, and Katherine "K.C." Herbert is a soprano. 

Afterward, dessert was served, guests bid on live auction items and raised their paddles to support more scholarships, education and performance opportunities for young musicians. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

