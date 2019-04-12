Artist Series Concert Friends celebrate young musicians

Artists Series Concerts Friends hosted its annual gala April 11 at Michael's On East.

The ballroom glittered blue, purple and green with peacock feathers decorating the tables. The evening started with a cocktail hour and silent auction browsing. The program started with a welcome and dinner.

Two of the 2018 scholarship recipients were in attendance, and gave a performance. Luca Stine played the trumpet, and Katherine "K.C." Herbert is a soprano.

Afterward, dessert was served, guests bid on live auction items and raised their paddles to support more scholarships, education and performance opportunities for young musicians.