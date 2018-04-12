 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stuart spoke to guests at the Meet the Minds luncheon.

Argus Foundation welcomes Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stuart spoke to guests at the Meet the Minds luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Marcia Philosophos introduces Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stuart .

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Marcia Philosophos introduces Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stuart .

Buy this Photo
Michael and Jennifer Infanti with Dan DeLeo

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Michael and Jennifer Infanti with Dan DeLeo

Buy this Photo
Ron Dipillo, Jennifer Vigne and Jim Tollerton

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Ron Dipillo, Jennifer Vigne and Jim Tollerton

Buy this Photo
Lissa Perry, Sarasota County School Superintendent Todd Bowden, Marcia Philosophos, Laurel Beach and Kelly Giansante

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Lissa Perry, Sarasota County School Superintendent Todd Bowden, Marcia Philosophos, Laurel Beach and Kelly Giansante

Buy this Photo
Mireya Eavey, Kristen Russell, Ashley Coone and Beth Duda

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Mireya Eavey, Kristen Russell, Ashley Coone and Beth Duda

Buy this Photo
Shawn Dressler, Kyle Kragler, Kevin Stubbe and Lyndsey Calvert

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Shawn Dressler, Kyle Kragler, Kevin Stubbe and Lyndsey Calvert

Buy this Photo
Joe Hembree and Lynn Floethe

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Joe Hembree and Lynn Floethe

Buy this Photo
Kelly Caldwell, Teresa Mast and Kenneth Modzelewski

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kelly Caldwell, Teresa Mast and Kenneth Modzelewski

Buy this Photo
Former Sarasota state Rep. Ray Pilon, Jack Bispham, Jack Brill, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Former Sarasota state Rep. Ray Pilon, Jack Bispham, Jack Brill, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight

Buy this Photo
Share
Meet the Minds attendees gathered at the Field Club on April 12 to hear Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart speak.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart was the guest speaker at the Argus Foundation’s Meet the Minds luncheon on April 12 at the Field Club.

Stewart began her career as a teacher and has worked nearly 40 years in education. In 2013, the State Board of Education appointed her as Commissioner of Education, a role in which she oversees public schools, the Florida College System and the Florida Divisions of Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services.

“Our Meet the Minds series fulfills the education part of our mission statement,” said Keith Mercier, 1st Vice President of the Argus Foundation. “The Argus Foundation and our members pride ourselves in the tradition of civility, our deep conversations about issues and our respect for each other, guests and speakers. We’ll see all of that on display today.”

Related Stories

Advertisement