Argus Foundation welcomes Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart

Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart was the guest speaker at the Argus Foundation’s Meet the Minds luncheon on April 12 at the Field Club.

Stewart began her career as a teacher and has worked nearly 40 years in education. In 2013, the State Board of Education appointed her as Commissioner of Education, a role in which she oversees public schools, the Florida College System and the Florida Divisions of Vocational Rehabilitation and Blind Services.

“Our Meet the Minds series fulfills the education part of our mission statement,” said Keith Mercier, 1st Vice President of the Argus Foundation. “The Argus Foundation and our members pride ourselves in the tradition of civility, our deep conversations about issues and our respect for each other, guests and speakers. We’ll see all of that on display today.”