Executive Director Christine Robinson, President Keith Mercier and Jack Bipham

Argus Foundation celebrates community figures at annual awards dinner

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 |

Tricia Powers, Meredith Hinchey and Michelle McKay

Tom Lee, former Commissioner Nora Patterson with John Patterson and honoree John McKay

Aya Konstantinou and Gabby Herman

Doreen Seider with Kevin and Sue Claridge

Judy Graham and Michael P. Crosby

Charlie Murphy, former state Sen. Lisa Carlton and Lowe Morrison

Ted French, Eddie Morton and Jim Macdonald

John Sarris, Melissa Wigglesworth and Bill North

Rosemary Eure, Kathy Shaffer and Matt Resley

Tom Dart, Bill Robertson and George Mazzarantani

John LaCivita with Cameron and Tom Icard

Susie and Debbie Toale with Donna Barcomb

Kevyn Rametta, Patrick Wright and Zach Holzworth

Teri and Kurt Hoffman with Murph Kennel

Ray Suplee, Dr. John Steele, Scott Suplee and Jim Turner

Wayne and Fran Derr with Jean Frederic Monod and Sean Williams

John Chapman, Jesse Hostetler and Nate Yoder

Kristin Morton, Libby Tyner and Fran LaCivita

Janet McIntyre with Stacy and Mark Freeman

The 18th annual Lifetime Achievement Awards was held Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Argus Foundation once again honored local leaders who have made an impact in their community during the 18th annual Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

Former state Sen. John McKay was recognized for his work with several local organizations including the Ringling Museum of Art and the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Posthumous honoree Dr. Eugenie Clark  — also affectionally known as "The Shark Lady"  – was credited for her lifetime of work with marine life and for being the founding director of the Mote Marine Laboratory. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

