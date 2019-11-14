Argus Foundation celebrates community figures at annual awards dinner

The Argus Foundation once again honored local leaders who have made an impact in their community during the 18th annual Lifetime Achievement Awards dinner Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Former state Sen. John McKay was recognized for his work with several local organizations including the Ringling Museum of Art and the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Posthumous honoree Dr. Eugenie Clark — also affectionally known as "The Shark Lady" – was credited for her lifetime of work with marine life and for being the founding director of the Mote Marine Laboratory.