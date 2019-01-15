 Skip to main content
Rhonda Leiberick, the program director for Habitat for Humanity of Sarasota, Barbara Beck, Habitat for Humanity of Florida President and CEO and Renee Snyder, Habitat for Humanity of Sarasota

Argus Foundation celebrates annual meeting

Kelly Caldwell of Caldwell Trust Company and Christine Robinson

Kelly Caldwell of Caldwell Trust Company and Christine Robinson

Jay Riley, Director of Business Outreach and Engagement at USF-SM, Virginia Haley, the president of Visit Sarasota and Casey Welch, Assistant Vice President for External Affairs and Government Relation at USF-SM

Jay Riley, Director of Business Outreach and Engagement at USF-SM, Virginia Haley, the president of Visit Sarasota and Casey Welch, Assistant Vice President for External Affairs and Government Relation at USF-SM

Pam Truitt of Truitt Consulting and Tom Dabney, a member of the board of directors of the Argus Foundation

Pam Truitt of Truitt Consulting and Tom Dabney, a member of the board of directors of the Argus Foundation

Iberia Bank's Rich Hopper and Brad Severson

Iberia Bank's Rich Hopper and Brad Severson

Attendees were served salad with chicken, as well as tea and chocolate cake.

CBIZ's Matt Mercier with Hill Barth & King's Craig Steinhoff and Anthony Giacalone

CBIZ's Matt Mercier with Hill Barth & King's Craig Steinhoff and Anthony Giacalone

Marjorie Floyd and Graci McGillicuddy

Marjorie Floyd and Graci McGillicuddy

Anita Holec and Sidney Holec

Anita Holec and Sidney Holec

Dr. Byron Masterson and Jeff Jamison

Dr. Byron Masterson and Jeff Jamison

President of the Argus Foundation, Keith Mercier thanks Jack Cox, a past Argus Foundation president, for his service.

President of the Argus Foundation, Keith Mercier thanks Jack Cox, a past Argus Foundation president, for his service.

Florida Senator Bill Galvano was the speaker for the event.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Florida State Sen. Bill Galvano was the guest of honor and speaker at the annual 2019 Argus Foundation at the Hyatt Regency on Jan. 15.

Guests and Argus Foundation members enjoyed a bit of social networking followed by a lunch. During the lunch, 2019 president Keith Mercier thanked past president Jack Cox. After the lunch,  Galvano spoke.

Also on hand was Anita Holec, the first female member of the Argus Foundation.

"This was back in the 1980s," Holec said. "There are a lot more women in the room now."

 

