Argus Foundation celebrates annual meeting

Florida State Sen. Bill Galvano was the guest of honor and speaker at the annual 2019 Argus Foundation at the Hyatt Regency on Jan. 15.

Guests and Argus Foundation members enjoyed a bit of social networking followed by a lunch. During the lunch, 2019 president Keith Mercier thanked past president Jack Cox. After the lunch, Galvano spoke.

Also on hand was Anita Holec, the first female member of the Argus Foundation.

"This was back in the 1980s," Holec said. "There are a lot more women in the room now."