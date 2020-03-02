 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County president Bill Sadlo, Archie Griffin, and Visible Men Academy co-founders Neil Phillips and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips

Archie Griffin Pairing Party starts annual golf tournament

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Greg Oden and Kevin Sorbo

Autographed sports memorabilia were available at the silent auction.

More than 200 guests were at the party.

Adrian Hinsberg, Monica Potts and Sean Musselman

Drinks, sports memorabilia and other items were at the silent auction.

Roger Tichenor, Randy Oser and David Berger

Robyn and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County president Bill Sadlo with Mike Doyle and Yolanda Mancha

John Miles, Thomas Walsh and Thomas Whiting

VMA Academy students welcomed guests.

Connor Dietz and John Buccigross

Glenn Hammer and Bob Ahlgren

Jeff Conn, Rick Barry and Ken Winterhalter

Michael Stone with Teresa and Henry Ramallo

Jeff and Vicki Cushman with Cindy Cassidy

Julie Lazaris with Ryan and Julie Hendrix

Dick and Lisa Harris with Melanie Colletti and Tony Burdett

Holly Logan with Fabienne and Brett Hutchens

Robert Smith, Marty Gillespie and Will Allen

David Baas, Austin Reiter, Mike Gough and Adam Snyder

Jeff Roby, Monica and Keith Byars and Elliott Falcioni

Clark Kellogg and Eddie George

Mychal Givens and Jeremy Shelby

The March 2 party benefited Visible Men Academy and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The 2020 Archie Griffin Celebrity Golf Classic started in earnest March 2 with the annual Pairings Party on The Concession Golf Club lawn. 

More than 200 guests met to try out drinks and hors d'oeuvres,  bid on silent auction items and take photos with the many sports celebrities in attendance. Those stars included Archie Griffin, guest speaker Bo Jackson, Barry Sanders, Lawrence Taylor, and more. The night also benefited Visible Men Academy, who had students greeting visitors at the gate, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

