Archie Griffin Pairing Party starts annual golf tournament

The March 2 party benefited Visible Men Academy and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.
The 2020 Archie Griffin Celebrity Golf Classic started in earnest March 2 with the annual Pairings Party on The Concession Golf Club lawn.
More than 200 guests met to try out drinks and hors d'oeuvres, bid on silent auction items and take photos with the many sports celebrities in attendance. Those stars included Archie Griffin, guest speaker Bo Jackson, Barry Sanders, Lawrence Taylor, and more. The night also benefited Visible Men Academy, who had students greeting visitors at the gate, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.