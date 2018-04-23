Longboat ladies celebrate 'April Girls'

Twenty years ago, Kip O’Neill threw a birthday party for her two friends, Chantal Diem and D’Arcy Arpke.

That party became a yearly tradition and has now grown to celebrate 13 “April Girls” and include a guest list that has gone up to 85.

On April 23, O’Neill threw the 20th annual “April Girls” birthday party at her home. Although some “April Girls” couldn’t make it, nine women arrived at O’Neill’s home to celebrate with their closest friends.

The evening always includes drinks and a buffet made of dishes brought by guests who are not “April Girls.”

The original party was an idea of O’Neill’s late husband. Originally, it was for men and women, but as the party grew, the husbands were cut from the guest list O’Neill said.