The April Girls with host Kip O'Neill

Longboat ladies celebrate 'April Girls'

Monday, Apr. 23, 2018

The April Girls with host Kip O’Neill

Barbara Gurchiek, Susan Tone and Peggy Walker

Host Kip O'Neill and Catharine Burke

Kip O'Neill decorated her kitchen cabinets with signs for each birthday girl.

Peggy Watkins and Lynne Hayden

Kriston Lamb and JoAnn Schwencke

Becky Parrish and Wendy Collins

Mary Jo Williams, Dia Wilson and Patti Lopez

Teena Kantor, Harriet Hemitz, Claire Chetter, Lynn Christensen and Shirley and Terri Noyes were the mother-daughter duos present.

Dia Wilson, Kip O'Neill and Nancy Greenhouse

Twenty years ago, Kip O'Neill threw a party for two friends with 20 people in attendance. Now, the party celebrates 13 ladies with 75 in attendance.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Twenty years ago, Kip O’Neill threw a birthday party for her two friends, Chantal Diem and D’Arcy Arpke.

That party became a yearly tradition and has now grown to celebrate 13 “April Girls” and include a guest list that has gone up to 85.

On April 23, O’Neill threw the 20th annual “April Girls” birthday party at her home. Although some “April Girls” couldn’t make it, nine women arrived at O’Neill’s home to celebrate with their closest friends.

The evening always includes drinks and a buffet made of dishes brought by guests who are not “April Girls.”

The original party was an idea of O’Neill’s late husband. Originally, it was for men and women, but as the party grew, the husbands were cut from the guest list O’Neill said.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I'm Katie. I'm the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish.
 

