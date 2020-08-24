 Skip to main content
Lake Club resident Pat Ruggero packs snacks into a bag to give to deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Appreciation in the bag for Manatee County deputies

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Lake Club resident Pat Ruggero packs snacks into a bag to give to deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

River Club's Carole Sullivan fills gift bags with snacks for Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies. Sullivan wanted to show support for local law enforcement.

River Club's Carole Sullivan fills gift bags with snacks for Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies. Sullivan wanted to show support for local law enforcement.

Pat Ruggero, Maureen Rosin, Virginia Craig and Carole Sullivan form an assembly to fill 350 bags to give to deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Pat Ruggero, Maureen Rosin, Virginia Craig and Carole Sullivan form an assembly to fill 350 bags to give to deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

About 16 children in Lakewood Ranch help with the gift bag initiative by writing thank you notes for Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies. At least 30 people were involved in creating the gift bags.

About 16 children in Lakewood Ranch help with the gift bag initiative by writing thank you notes for Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies. At least 30 people were involved in creating the gift bags.

Children create thank you notes to show support for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Children create thank you notes to show support for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Scott Lindsey carries dozens of gift bags a group of Lakewood Ranch women made for deputies at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Scott Lindsey carries dozens of gift bags a group of Lakewood Ranch women made for deputies at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Reid Thomas with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office works with River Club's Carole Sullivan to unload 300 gift bags for deputies. The bags are filled with snacks and thank you notes.

Deputy Reid Thomas with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office works with River Club's Carole Sullivan to unload 300 gift bags for deputies. The bags are filled with snacks and thank you notes.

Deputy Britnee Walker, River Club's Carole Wells, Sheriff Rick Wells and Deputy Matt Verycken accept gift bags.

Deputy Britnee Walker, River Club's Carole Wells, Sheriff Rick Wells and Deputy Matt Verycken accept gift bags.

River Club's Carole Sullivan delivers gift bags to Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to show appreciation for law enforcement. Sullivan worked with 13 other Lakewood Ranch residents to make the bags.

River Club's Carole Sullivan delivers gift bags to Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to show appreciation for law enforcement. Sullivan worked with 13 other Lakewood Ranch residents to make the bags.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office accepts 300 gift bags from a group of thankful Lakewood Ranch women.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells stood outside the Operations Center in Bradenton on Aug. 24 watching deputies help four Lakewood Ranch women unload 300 gift bags from their cars.

The gift bags, which were filled with snacks and handwritten notes, were to show support for local law enforcement.

“It means a lot to us,” Wells said. “We know we live in a great community. We appreciate the people so much for all their kind gestures and emails and everything to show support, but this is going above and beyond.”

River Club’s Carole Sullivan started working with 13 other Lakewood Ranch women a month ago to create the gift bags after hearing what other groups in the community were doing to support health care workers.

Sullivan was inspired to show support as she watched deputies continue to serve the county during the pandemic and during a time when law enforcement officers across the nation were being questioned about their tactics and being accused of brutality, she said.

“These people are out there helping to save our property and ourselves, and we want them to feel appreciated,” Sullivan said. “The police department needs a little love these days.”

Although the pandemic has changed many people’s way of life, the deputies’ jobs have remained the same.

“The pandemic has made it more difficult, obviously, but we still have to respond to the same call that they did prior to the pandemic and perform the same duties,” Wells said.

The group also had help from 16 children in Lakewood Ranch who drew pictures and wrote thank-you notes for the gift bags. The group was able to make an additional 50 bags to give to fire stations in Lakewood Ranch.

“It fills me up to see how much everybody just joyously gave up themselves,” Sullivan said. “It wasn’t one more thing on their to-do list. People were so generous.”

