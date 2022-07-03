 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Fireworks again were the highlight of Fireworks on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park. Photos by Ian Swaby.

Another Fireworks on the Lake in Sarasota keeps them wanting more

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Fireworks again were the highlight of Fireworks on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park. Photos by Ian Swaby.

Lakewood Ranch's Shannon Treese and Travis Treese check out the live music.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Shannon Treese and Travis Treese check out the live music.

Fireworks rain down over the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Fireworks rain down over the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

People began arriving early to pick out their seats.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

People began arriving early to pick out their seats.

The Publix Fireworks 4-Miler begins at Nathan Benderson Park on July 3.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Publix Fireworks 4-Miler begins at Nathan Benderson Park on July 3.

A runner waves an American flag during the Publix 4-Miler.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

A runner waves an American flag during the Publix 4-Miler.

Diane Lacenere and Michael Lacenere of Tidewater Preserve, and their friend Nick Dzembo of University Town Center, play games to pass the time while waiting for the fireworks.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Diane Lacenere and Michael Lacenere of Tidewater Preserve, and their friend Nick Dzembo of University Town Center, play games to pass the time while waiting for the fireworks.

Owen Goettel of Lakewood Ranch gets ready to land on the bouncy tent's slide.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Owen Goettel of Lakewood Ranch gets ready to land on the bouncy tent's slide.

Antonio and Samuel Hurtado of Sarasota spend some time bonding.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Antonio and Samuel Hurtado of Sarasota spend some time bonding.

Sarasota's Pedro and Angela Orjuela wore hats for the occasion.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Sarasota's Pedro and Angela Orjuela wore hats for the occasion.

Sarasota's Michael Bates is looking to "see the fireworks, have fun, and check out the band" with his family, including his 18-month-old daughter Brixten Bates.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Sarasota's Michael Bates is looking to "see the fireworks, have fun, and check out the band" with his family, including his 18-month-old daughter Brixten Bates.

Clara Ramos and Elaine Reinhardt of University Park, and Ken Soileau from Tampa, chat at the event.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Clara Ramos and Elaine Reinhardt of University Park, and Ken Soileau from Tampa, chat at the event.

6-year-old Hayden Grubb, 4-year-old Hunter Grubb, and Lauren Grubb, of Bradenton, participate in an arts and crafts workshop.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

6-year-old Hayden Grubb, 4-year-old Hunter Grubb, and Lauren Grubb, of Bradenton, participate in an arts and crafts workshop.

University Park's Bob and Margie Sten chat with Benderson staff member, Lakewood Ranch's Cristy Rae Ansley, in the VIP area.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

University Park's Bob and Margie Sten chat with Benderson staff member, Lakewood Ranch's Cristy Rae Ansley, in the VIP area.

The Derek Lersch Band shows some patriotic spirit.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

The Derek Lersch Band shows some patriotic spirit.

Cohen Cooper, 4, his mother Missy Cooper, and his father Kevin Cooper, sit near the balcony in the VIP area in as they await the fireworks.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Cohen Cooper, 4, his mother Missy Cooper, and his father Kevin Cooper, sit near the balcony in the VIP area in as they await the fireworks.

Tomia Austin, Mark Ansley, and Austin's mother Marsha Page enjoy the VIP area as the fireworks are about to launch.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Tomia Austin, Mark Ansley, and Austin's mother Marsha Page enjoy the VIP area as the fireworks are about to launch.

After finishing the Publix Fireworks 4-Miler, Linda Lindquist of Braden Woods reenergizes with a complimentary sandwich.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

After finishing the Publix Fireworks 4-Miler, Linda Lindquist of Braden Woods reenergizes with a complimentary sandwich.

Christian Filpaiwicz, his mother Aldana Filpaiwicz, and his sister Izzy Filpaiwicz, of Sarasota, watch the fireworks.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Christian Filpaiwicz, his mother Aldana Filpaiwicz, and his sister Izzy Filpaiwicz, of Sarasota, watch the fireworks.

Alfredo Trejo of Tampa offers a light-up toy to 2-year-old Lucca Daimesi of Sarasota, who is attending with his parents Luiz and Carla Daimesi of Sarasota.

Monday, Jul. 4, 2022 |

Alfredo Trejo of Tampa offers a light-up toy to 2-year-old Lucca Daimesi of Sarasota, who is attending with his parents Luiz and Carla Daimesi of Sarasota.

Share
Live music and a fun run add to the joy of the annual fireworks event at Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Fireworks on the Lake hadn't even ended July 3 and University Park's Mike Giles was looking forward to next year's event.

"I do think every year it gets better and better," Giles said about the Nathan Benderson Park event, which had the Sunset Auto Group as its main sponsor. "A lot of good selection here. I liked the venue this year, the bands are really good, the people seem to be having a good time, and of course the fireworks were fantastic."

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who is also on the board of directors of Nathan Benderson, summed up the event by saying, "This sets the tone for the Fourth of July."

Nathan Benderson Park Conservatory CEO Stephen Rodriguez said it was another example the park is more than a rowing facility.

"Most people know about us as a rowing facility, but we're really a community park, and that is why we have so many wonderful people in the community volunteer, come out and watch events, and use the park. This is our thank-you to the community."

The evening included food trucks, activities and inflatables for kids, and a VIP lounge at the Benderson Family Finish Tower. It concluded in a fireworks show.

Panther Ridge's Iris Boccarossa said Fireworks on the Lake is a yearly tradition for her and that her 15-year-old daughter, Jessica, couldn't wait to attend.

"They always put on a great event," she said.

Also part of the event was the 2022 Publix Fireworks 4-Miler, which was won by Lakewood Ranch's David Proudfoot.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement