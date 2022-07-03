Another Fireworks on the Lake in Sarasota keeps them wanting more

Fireworks on the Lake hadn't even ended July 3 and University Park's Mike Giles was looking forward to next year's event.

"I do think every year it gets better and better," Giles said about the Nathan Benderson Park event, which had the Sunset Auto Group as its main sponsor. "A lot of good selection here. I liked the venue this year, the bands are really good, the people seem to be having a good time, and of course the fireworks were fantastic."

Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who is also on the board of directors of Nathan Benderson, summed up the event by saying, "This sets the tone for the Fourth of July."

Nathan Benderson Park Conservatory CEO Stephen Rodriguez said it was another example the park is more than a rowing facility.

"Most people know about us as a rowing facility, but we're really a community park, and that is why we have so many wonderful people in the community volunteer, come out and watch events, and use the park. This is our thank-you to the community."

The evening included food trucks, activities and inflatables for kids, and a VIP lounge at the Benderson Family Finish Tower. It concluded in a fireworks show.

Panther Ridge's Iris Boccarossa said Fireworks on the Lake is a yearly tradition for her and that her 15-year-old daughter, Jessica, couldn't wait to attend.

"They always put on a great event," she said.

Also part of the event was the 2022 Publix Fireworks 4-Miler, which was won by Lakewood Ranch's David Proudfoot.