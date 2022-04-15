Ambassadors assemble for Sarasota Art Museum dinner

The Sarasota Art Museum's top supporters met Wednesday evening for the annual Ambassadors Dinner.

The museum's supporters and contributors mingled in the outdoor courtyard for the annual event on April 13, which featured cocktails and dinner. Executive Director Virginia Shearer spoke to the crowd and expressed her appreciation for the group's continued support.

The night featured artist Christian Sampson, whose installation "Vita in Motu" is currently featured at the museum.