Tricia Mire and Marci Klein

Ambassadors assemble for Sarasota Art Museum dinner

Friday, Apr. 15, 2022 |

Tricia Mire and Marci Klein

The evening's dinner had a blue color scheme in honor of the ambassadors.

Executive Director Virginia Shearer and Lori Stulberg

Executive Director Virginia Shearer and Lori Stulberg

The evening's dinner had a blue color scheme in honor of the ambassadors.

Larry Thompson and Michael Klein

Larry Thompson and Michael Klein

The evening's dinner had a blue color scheme in honor of the ambassadors

John Dangaran, Carolyn James and Laura Stuart Wood

John Dangaran, Carolyn James and Laura Stuart Wood

Diane and Bob Roskamp with Susan Palmer

Diane and Bob Roskamp with Susan Palmer

The evening's dinner had a blue color scheme in honor of the ambassadors.

Artist Christian Sampson with Annie Wharton

Artist Christian Sampson with Annie Wharton

Katherine and Frank Martucci

Katherine and Frank Martucci

The Darcie Allen Trio sings to the crowd.

The Darcie Allen Trio sings to the crowd.

Stacey Corley, Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Stacey Corley, Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

The annual dinner was held April 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Art Museum's top supporters met Wednesday evening for the annual Ambassadors Dinner.

The museum's supporters and contributors mingled in the outdoor courtyard for the annual event on April 13, which featured cocktails and dinner. Executive Director Virginia Shearer spoke to the crowd and expressed her appreciation for the group's continued support. 

The night featured artist Christian Sampson, whose installation "Vita in Motu" is currently featured at the museum. 

