Gabby Perez, a kindergartner at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, smashed a mound of green Crayola Dough together before placing it over a picture of Jupiter.

Her dough wasn't quite the size she needed to match Jupiter's size, so she kept adding pieces little by little. Perez's brother, Zeke, who is 1, sat beside her playing with some dough as she worked on her first activity of the night during McNeal Elementary's fifth annual Earth and Science Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Night March 10.

"This was our first stop, and they don't want to move on," said Jennifer Perez, Gabby and Zeke's mother.

About 150 families came to the elementary school to enjoy science experiments from the Orlando Science Center, virtual and augmented reality activities, an art show, the Gardening Club's exhibit and more.

Ariana Aikman, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School who volunteered at the event, helped students with some of their experiments throughout the night.

"It's pretty eventful," Aikman said. "It's fun seeing the kids play and having fun."