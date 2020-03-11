 Skip to main content
Luke Zabel, who is 5, learns about weathering and erosion during a science activity.

All STEAMed up at McNeal Elementary

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 |

Scarlett Samson, a voluntary pre-kindergarten student, launches a rocket into the air. "I like that they go in the air," Samson says.

Matthew Vajanyi, a fourth grader, uses an air launcher to blow down cups with the help of Lauren Beck, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Gabby Perez, a kindergartner, and her 1-year-old brother Zeke use Play-Doh to make planets. "This was our first stop, and they don't want to move on," says Jennifer Perez, Gabby and Zeke's mother.

Emma Swinkels, a kindergartner, uses virtual reality to look at different aspects of the Earth.

Zachary Malson, a second grader, aims before launching an eagle in a hallway.

Aiden Howell, a fifth grader and member of Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary's robotics club, provides a robotics demonstration. Howell joined the club because he likes building. "I like everything about it," he says.

Sullivan Clark, a third grader, draws a flower. Clark enjoyed all of the activities available at STEAM night.

Julia Spence, a first grader, shows off the succulent seeds she planted.

Reagan Perrine, a second grader, sprays her succulent seeds with water before moving onto the next station.

Drake Cohen, a fourth grader, spends time with his father, Tom, while going through the different stations. "There's something about coming to school after hours; it's different," Tom Cohen says.

Macklin Higgins, a fifth grader, shows off his art work. Higgins made an illusion as his art project.

Ariana Aikman, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Valeria Pankey, a junior, volunteer to help students during different science activities. "It's fun seeing the kids play and having fun," Aikman says.

Fourth grader Layna Dorman's hair starts to stand up while touching a Van de Graaff generator, which is creating static electricity. "It felt like my mother was tickling me," Dorman says.

Families enjoy Earth and Space STEAM Night
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Gabby Perez, a kindergartner at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, smashed a mound of green Crayola Dough together before placing it over a picture of Jupiter. 

Her dough wasn't quite the size she needed to match Jupiter's size, so she kept adding pieces little by little. Perez's brother, Zeke, who is 1, sat beside her playing with some dough as she worked on her first activity of the night during McNeal Elementary's fifth annual Earth and Science Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Night March 10. 

"This was our first stop, and they don't want to move on," said Jennifer Perez, Gabby and Zeke's mother. 

About 150 families came to the elementary school to enjoy science experiments from the Orlando Science Center, virtual and augmented reality activities, an art show, the Gardening Club's exhibit and more.

Ariana Aikman, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School who volunteered at the event, helped students with some of their experiments throughout the night.

"It's pretty eventful," Aikman said. "It's fun seeing the kids play and having fun."

