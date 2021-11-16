 Skip to main content
Supporters and city figures attended the event.

All Star Children's Foundation celebrates grand opening

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Supporters and city figures attended the event.

Beck Thornhill and All Star Children's Foundation founder Graci McGillicuddy

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Beck Thornhill and All Star Children's Foundation founder Graci McGillicuddy

The campus has six foster homes each with two foster parents and up to five children.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

The campus has six foster homes each with two foster parents and up to five children.

Sharlene and Ed Jones

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Sharlene and Ed Jones

Barbara Moore, Christina Gerken and Debi Wheeler

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Barbara Moore, Christina Gerken and Debi Wheeler

Veronica Miller, Sheila Miller and Laurel Corriveau

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Veronica Miller, Sheila Miller and Laurel Corriveau

All Star Children's Foundation co-founder Dennis McGillicuddy,

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

All Star Children's Foundation co-founder Dennis McGillicuddy,

Faby Napoleon and Dennie Jesse

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Faby Napoleon and Dennie Jesse

Matt Kahn, Jennifer Johnston and Jay Young

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Matt Kahn, Jennifer Johnston and Jay Young

Kaitlyn Perez, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Kaitlyn Perez, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Bill Sadlo, Yolanda Mancha, Kathy and Mark Morrison

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Bill Sadlo, Yolanda Mancha, Kathy and Mark Morrison

Laura and Gabi DeLeo with Melissa DeLisser

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Laura and Gabi DeLeo with Melissa DeLisser

AJ Janson, Sally Shely, Sydney Gruters and Allison Sneed

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

AJ Janson, Sally Shely, Sydney Gruters and Allison Sneed

Brian Leaver, Michelle Kapreilian and Krista Skoglund

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Brian Leaver, Michelle Kapreilian and Krista Skoglund

Connie Mack IV, Ashley Coone, Priscilla and Jennie Mack

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Connie Mack IV, Ashley Coone, Priscilla and Jennie Mack

Terri Klauber and Douglas Staley

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Terri Klauber and Douglas Staley

Meg Krakowiak, Katie Moultoun, Charlene Wolff and Brenda Johnson

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Meg Krakowiak, Katie Moultoun, Charlene Wolff and Brenda Johnson

Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mayor Erik Arroyo

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mayor Erik Arroyo

Britt Riner with Deborah Hill and David Thach

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Britt Riner with Deborah Hill and David Thach

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy listen to Gabi DeLeo play.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy listen to Gabi DeLeo play.

Chief Development Officer Stephen Fancher kicks off the program.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Chief Development Officer Stephen Fancher kicks off the program.

Co-founder Dennis McGillicuddy expresses his gratitude to the audience for seeing the campus complete.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

Co-founder Dennis McGillicuddy expresses his gratitude to the audience for seeing the campus complete.

CEO Sharon Ghazarian speaks to the audience.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 |

CEO Sharon Ghazarian speaks to the audience.

The campus for foster children has been years in the making.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Four years ago, ground was broken on the All Star Children Foundation's campus with the hope of it one day housing foster parents and children in need. 

Co-founders Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy were both beaming on Nov. 16 at the sight of their vision finally being realized. The organization hosted a grand opening celebration that brought in around 300 supporters and city figures to explore the new space. 

The campus includes a mental health and research center, a clubhouse, playground, butterfly gardens and six foster homes with two parents and up to five kids in each home.

After taking some time to mingle and get comfortable, the crowd sat down in their seats for the program to begin. It started with musician Gabi DeLeo playing "Dream A Little Dream" on the piano.

Chief Development Officer Stephen Fancher then welcomed the audience and expressed his excitement that the grand opening had finally arrived.

"See what's been accomplished here," Fancher said . "You could feel the energy as soon as you came in here. The love that went into building this place — you can feel it in the walls."

Dennis McGillicuddy then stepped up to the podium and talked about how heartwarming it was to see all the progression and support he and staff have received from the community over the past four years. 

"It's our intention to offer the opportunity to these children to live again and without fear in a safe, healthy and loving world," McGillicuddy said. 

The audience later heard from CEO Sharon Ghazarian, co-founder Graci McGillicuddy and the program was rounded out with Gabi DeLeo playing "When You Wish Upon A Star" on the violin.

