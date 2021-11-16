All Star Children's Foundation celebrates grand opening

Four years ago, ground was broken on the All Star Children Foundation's campus with the hope of it one day housing foster parents and children in need.

Co-founders Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy were both beaming on Nov. 16 at the sight of their vision finally being realized. The organization hosted a grand opening celebration that brought in around 300 supporters and city figures to explore the new space.

The campus includes a mental health and research center, a clubhouse, playground, butterfly gardens and six foster homes with two parents and up to five kids in each home.

After taking some time to mingle and get comfortable, the crowd sat down in their seats for the program to begin. It started with musician Gabi DeLeo playing "Dream A Little Dream" on the piano.

Chief Development Officer Stephen Fancher then welcomed the audience and expressed his excitement that the grand opening had finally arrived.

"See what's been accomplished here," Fancher said . "You could feel the energy as soon as you came in here. The love that went into building this place — you can feel it in the walls."

Dennis McGillicuddy then stepped up to the podium and talked about how heartwarming it was to see all the progression and support he and staff have received from the community over the past four years.

"It's our intention to offer the opportunity to these children to live again and without fear in a safe, healthy and loving world," McGillicuddy said.

The audience later heard from CEO Sharon Ghazarian, co-founder Graci McGillicuddy and the program was rounded out with Gabi DeLeo playing "When You Wish Upon A Star" on the violin.