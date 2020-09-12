 Skip to main content
Creekwood's Angela Jessop watches her grandchildren Paige Jessop, 5, Phoebe Jessop, 8, and Polly Jessop, 10, prepare masks to be tie-dyed.

All hail the queen event in East County

Titusville's Joann Clough and her daughter Pamela Clough, of Sarasota, enter the mother-daughter look-alike contest. "We're told we look alike, especially when we smile," Pamela Clough says.

Tara's Martha Atkins and Sara Alva enjoy spending time at the expo with their daughters Savannah Alva and Melanie Atkins, who are both 9 years old.

Dominique Dunnigan with Angela's Pure Salon and Spa watches as Palmetto's Penny Boston gets a blue streak put in her hair by Taylor Peacock, who works at the salon and spa.

Shoppers and Women's Day Expo participants enjoy a fashion show.

Alana Morley, a tasting room specialist with Loaded Canon Distillery, hands out samples to Women's Day Expo participants.

Damien Hickle, head brewer at Naughty Monk Brewery, passes out samples to expo participants with Anthony and Joe Eibler.

Karen Arambula, a host at Brio Tuscan Grille, gives people samples of the restaurant's tiramisu.

West Bradenton's Leah Hrynewicki and her 12-year-old daughter Paige Kressin put rubberbands around their masks to tie-dye.

Parrish's Carol Wallin and Rose Lunardelli show off the free goodies they've received from businesses during the Treat Yourself like a Queen Women's Day Expo.

Mall at UTC hosts second annual Treat Yourself like a Queen day.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

While enjoying the Treat Yourself like a Queen event Sept. 12 at the Mall at University Town Center, Tara’s Martha Atkins and Sara Alva learned about new businesses in Sarasota and the greater Lakewood Ranch area.

The Women’s Day Expo was the first time Atkins and Alva went to the mall since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

They strolled from booth to booth with their daughters, Savannah Alva and Melanie Atkins, who are both 9 years old, grabbing free samples and getting information about more than 40 businesses. The expo included fashion shows, a mother-daughter look-alike contest and live entertainment.

“There’s a lot of good things to learn about,” Sara Alva said. “It’s good to spend time with our daughters.”

