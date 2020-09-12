All hail the queen event in East County

While enjoying the Treat Yourself like a Queen event Sept. 12 at the Mall at University Town Center, Tara’s Martha Atkins and Sara Alva learned about new businesses in Sarasota and the greater Lakewood Ranch area.

The Women’s Day Expo was the first time Atkins and Alva went to the mall since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

They strolled from booth to booth with their daughters, Savannah Alva and Melanie Atkins, who are both 9 years old, grabbing free samples and getting information about more than 40 businesses. The expo included fashion shows, a mother-daughter look-alike contest and live entertainment.

“There’s a lot of good things to learn about,” Sara Alva said. “It’s good to spend time with our daughters.”