All Faiths Food Bank starts turkey distribution

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a greater need for food for local families, and All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank isn't surprised that need has carried over into 2021.

"We expected it," Frank said. "We expected two years of recovery, and sure enough. We're buying more food today than we bought in 2020."

She and her organization have tried to meet that need with the start of its turkey distribution initiative at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 6.

The event — which is in partnership with The Bay Sarasota and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall — started at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Volunteers met and organized arriving cars to stop so they could deliver turkeys, drinks, frozen side dishes and other holiday staples.

With the help of donor support with its ThankFULL campaign and local grants, the organization is attempting to provide 12,500 turkey meals and more than 3 million million meals for families through the end of the year. The next distribution will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Ed Smith Stadium.