 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Oriole Bird, the official mascot of the Baltimore Orioles, joins All Faiths Food Bank's Bowls of Hope with Michael Thomas. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

All Faiths Food Bank serves Bowls of Hope

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

The Oriole Bird, the official mascot of the Baltimore Orioles, joins All Faiths Food Bank's Bowls of Hope with Michael Thomas. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Kirina Lakhwani greets everyone at Bowls of Hope with a smile.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Kirina Lakhwani greets everyone at Bowls of Hope with a smile.

Patty Avery, Leanne McIntire, and Barbara Beard showcase the speciality bowls.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Patty Avery, Leanne McIntire, and Barbara Beard showcase the speciality bowls.

Guests select handcrafted bowls to keep, all donated by local potters, artists, and students while enjoying a modest meal, as a reminder of the empty bowls they help to fill.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Guests select handcrafted bowls to keep, all donated by local potters, artists, and students while enjoying a modest meal, as a reminder of the empty bowls they help to fill.

Siblings Emely and Angel Garduno serve hot soup to the sarasota community.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Siblings Emely and Angel Garduno serve hot soup to the sarasota community.

Kamilla Castrillo and Ella Cardell showcase intricate bowls to the community.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Kamilla Castrillo and Ella Cardell showcase intricate bowls to the community.

Development Coordinator Grant Brewer and Chief Financial Officer Tim Taylor take charge of the cashier table.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Development Coordinator Grant Brewer and Chief Financial Officer Tim Taylor take charge of the cashier table.

Jenny Parella, Cindy Morris, Jacky Velez give out utensils.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Jenny Parella, Cindy Morris, Jacky Velez give out utensils.

Darlah Koontz serves a variety of cookies.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Darlah Koontz serves a variety of cookies.

Leslie Coates and Teagan Stermer serve desserts to the attendees.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Leslie Coates and Teagan Stermer serve desserts to the attendees.

Julie and P.J. Maloni, owners of Pastry Art, share desserts with the attendees.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Julie and P.J. Maloni, owners of Pastry Art, share desserts with the attendees.

Bowls of Hope returns to Ed Smith Stadium after a two-year hiatus.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Bowls of Hope returns to Ed Smith Stadium after a two-year hiatus.

Each attendee chooses a bowl for a keepsake as a reminder of the empty bowls the food bank hopes to fill through their program.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Each attendee chooses a bowl for a keepsake as a reminder of the empty bowls the food bank hopes to fill through their program.

Imelda Saldivar greets the attendees and passes out baggies that contain a bowl voucher and a paper bowl.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Imelda Saldivar greets the attendees and passes out baggies that contain a bowl voucher and a paper bowl.

Kelly Breadmore, Ellen Wilson, Sue Lipton work the check-in table.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Kelly Breadmore, Ellen Wilson, Sue Lipton work the check-in table.

Barbaro Gastamiza and Heather Claridge represent Aviva Senior Living next to All Faith Food Bank Marketing Sales Director Cari Owens.

Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 |

Barbaro Gastamiza and Heather Claridge represent Aviva Senior Living next to All Faith Food Bank Marketing Sales Director Cari Owens.

Share
Hundreds gathered for the annual Bowls of Hope event to enjoy hot soup from local restaurants and caterers.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

All Faiths Food Bank’s Bowls of Hope returned to Ed Smith Stadium on Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

This event brought hundreds of community members together for a warm bowl of soup. Around 30 local restaurants and caterers joined together for the event and served hot soup, bread and desserts.

“We want to make a difference in someone's life,” said All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank. “People need to have food. All of us.”

Guests were able to select a handcrafted bowl made by local potters, artists and students as a symbol of the empty bowls they help to fill through the All Faiths Food Bank programs.

“I want to give back and help the community,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital Licensed Practical Nurse Imelda Saldivar. Saldivar volunteered her time to be a greeter for this year's Bowls of Hope.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement