All Faiths Food Bank serves Bowls of Hope

All Faiths Food Bank’s Bowls of Hope returned to Ed Smith Stadium on Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

This event brought hundreds of community members together for a warm bowl of soup. Around 30 local restaurants and caterers joined together for the event and served hot soup, bread and desserts.

“We want to make a difference in someone's life,” said All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank. “People need to have food. All of us.”

Guests were able to select a handcrafted bowl made by local potters, artists and students as a symbol of the empty bowls they help to fill through the All Faiths Food Bank programs.

“I want to give back and help the community,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital Licensed Practical Nurse Imelda Saldivar. Saldivar volunteered her time to be a greeter for this year's Bowls of Hope.