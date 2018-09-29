All Faiths Food Bank hosts inaugural Autumn Harvest dinner

All Faiths Food Bank hosted a fresh fundraiser Sept. 28 at its Benderson Family Campus.

Autumn Harvest is the nonprofit’s latest fall campaign, which aims to provide more fresh produce to residents in need in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The inaugural campaign fundraiser kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring live music, followed by a farm-to-table style dinner by Jeremy Hammond-Chambers of Innovative Dining.

Unlike most local fundraisers, the dinner was served community style, creating the opportunity for guests to get to know each other better as they passed dishes to their neighbors at two long tables set in the food bank warehouse.