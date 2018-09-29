 Skip to main content
Event hosts Jeremy Hammond-Chambers, Joe Feldman, Brandon McAllister, Mike Marraccini, Bart Lowther and Danny Gibbons

All Faiths Food Bank hosts inaugural Autumn Harvest dinner

Event hosts Jeremy Hammond-Chambers, Joe Feldman, Brandon McAllister, Mike Marraccini, Bart Lowther and Danny Gibbons

Stephanie Grosskreutz, Marcy and Michael Klein, Mary Ann and John Meyer

Mark Pritchett and Nelle Miller

A live band performed for guests during cocktail hour.

Marc and Donna Jonas

Gary Hackenberg and Donna Kesten

Jack and Maureen Higgins

Bill Knapp, Jim Diggs and Wayne Hughes

Jules Price, Denise Couturier and David Klein

Joanne Powers and Hermione Gilpin

The dinner was held inside the All Faiths Food Bank warehouse.

The dinner was served community style.

Chris Reed and Janice Delaney

Robert Frimmel and Kimberly Tocci

Jon Herz-Midler, Colleen Reinert and Mike Ziebell

Murray Devine, Nelle Miller, Terri Vitale, Donna Koffman and Katie Schwabach

The nonprofit held a family-style dinner fundraiser Sept. 28 at its Benderson Family Campus.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

All Faiths Food Bank hosted a fresh fundraiser Sept. 28 at its Benderson Family Campus.

Autumn Harvest is the nonprofit’s latest fall campaign, which aims to provide more fresh produce to residents in need in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. The inaugural campaign fundraiser kicked off with a cocktail hour featuring live music, followed by a farm-to-table style dinner by Jeremy Hammond-Chambers of Innovative Dining.

Unlike most local fundraisers, the dinner was served community style, creating the opportunity for guests to get to know each other better as they passed dishes to their neighbors at two long tables set in the food bank warehouse.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

