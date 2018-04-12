 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jinx and Hank Kochan

All Angels bids farewell to snowbirds

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Jinx and Hank Kochan

Buy this Photo
Dave and BJ Bishop and Bill Smith

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Dave and BJ Bishop and Bill Smith

Buy this Photo
Fred Emrich, Paul and Sandy Wood and Ed Rogers

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Fred Emrich, Paul and Sandy Wood and Ed Rogers

Buy this Photo
Daphne Walker, Heidi Thomas, Marge Stapleton, Carolyn Judd and Gay Bowles

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Daphne Walker, Heidi Thomas, Marge Stapleton, Carolyn Judd and Gay Bowles

Buy this Photo
Anne and Warren Roberts

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Anne and Warren Roberts

Buy this Photo
Diana Emrich, Elenor Maxheim, Pat Anderson and Jane Perin

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Diana Emrich, Elenor Maxheim, Pat Anderson and Jane Perin

Buy this Photo
The Rev. David and Wafa Danner

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

The Rev. David and Wafa Danner

Buy this Photo
CJ and Katzy Hager and Pam Toft

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

CJ and Katzy Hager and Pam Toft

Buy this Photo
Carol and Bob Erker

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Carol and Bob Erker

Buy this Photo
Don and Lou Getz

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Don and Lou Getz

Buy this Photo
Elyse Rogers and Carol and Justus Doehecke

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Elyse Rogers and Carol and Justus Doehecke

Buy this Photo
Jerry Bowles, Marilyn Watsey and Fred Wilson

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Jerry Bowles, Marilyn Watsey and Fred Wilson

Buy this Photo
Share
About 70 congregants gathered for an end-of-season barbecue April 12.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On April 12, the sun set on another season for All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

About 70 congregants gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for a sunset barbecue catered by Mr. Bones BBQ.

The farewell comes a few months before the Rev. David Danner and his wife Wafa move to Toronto in August.

Before digging into the buffet, Danner blessed the food. But he couldn’t wrap up before being asked what some might consider an inevitable question.

“Will you be a snowbird one day?” A congregant asked.

Danner laughed before explaining he couldn’t answer that right now.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement