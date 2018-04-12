All Angels bids farewell to snowbirds

On April 12, the sun set on another season for All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

About 70 congregants gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for a sunset barbecue catered by Mr. Bones BBQ.

The farewell comes a few months before the Rev. David Danner and his wife Wafa move to Toronto in August.

Before digging into the buffet, Danner blessed the food. But he couldn’t wrap up before being asked what some might consider an inevitable question.

“Will you be a snowbird one day?” A congregant asked.

Danner laughed before explaining he couldn’t answer that right now.