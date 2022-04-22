All Angels hosts first Spring Fling

The spring fling is the new thing at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. The congregation got together outside of the Bay Isles Road church on April 21, accompanied by lawn games and the Maine Line food truck.

To get ready for the first-time event, Rev. Dave Marshall and members of the church pulled tables and chairs out of the parish hall, blocked off the end of the road and got the party started. Because most of their snowbirds have flown back north already, the goal was largely to introduce the church's many new members to each other. When he looked out at the groups that had cropped up around the get-together, he noticed many people getting to know new faces.

"We just wanted to have a party," Marshall said. "We're not fundraising or anything. We're just fun-raising."

More than 50 members attended the party, and although most people spent the time mingling and chatting, a few took the opportunity to try their hand at lawn games. The summer classic cornhole drew Elijah Marshall and Ed Upshaw, who were locked in a fierce battle.