Jinx and Hank Kochan directed traffic for the party.

All Angels hosts first Spring Fling

Jinx and Hank Kochan directed traffic for the party.

Ed Upshaw, Ginny Upshaw and Nancy Boyd catch up after dinner.

Ed Upshaw, Ginny Upshaw and Nancy Boyd catch up after dinner.

Beverly Henry, Natalie Davis, Brian Davis and Cindy Brown head to the Maine Line.

Beverly Henry, Natalie Davis, Brian Davis and Cindy Brown head to the Maine Line.

Lawn games stood ready for attendees to get their game faces on.

Lawn games stood ready for attendees to get their game faces on.

The Maine Line served up lobster rolls.

The Maine Line served up lobster rolls.

Carolyn and Don Judd headed over to the party from their car.

Carolyn and Don Judd headed over to the party from their car.

Rev. Dave Marshall, center, made the rounds to talk with attendees like CJ and Katzy Nager.

Rev. Dave Marshall, center, made the rounds to talk with attendees like CJ and Katzy Nager.

Dave Bishop and Fred Wilson head back to their table.

Dave Bishop and Fred Wilson head back to their table.

Daphne Walker, Jan Webb and Marilyn Watsey wait for their food.

Daphne Walker, Jan Webb and Marilyn Watsey wait for their food.

Elijah Marshall tosses a corn hole bag while Ed Upshaw looks on.

Elijah Marshall tosses a corn hole bag while Ed Upshaw looks on.

The church hosted an outdoor get-together for its congregants.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The spring fling is the new thing at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. The congregation got together outside of the Bay Isles Road church on April 21, accompanied by lawn games and the Maine Line food truck.

To get ready for the first-time event, Rev. Dave Marshall and members of the church pulled tables and chairs out of the parish hall, blocked off the end of the road and got the party started. Because most of their snowbirds have flown back north already, the goal was largely to introduce the church's many new members to each other. When he looked out at the groups that had cropped up around the get-together, he noticed many people getting to know new faces. 

"We just wanted to have a party," Marshall said. "We're not fundraising or anything. We're just fun-raising." 

More than 50 members attended the party, and although most people spent the time mingling and chatting, a few took the opportunity to try their hand at lawn games. The summer classic cornhole drew Elijah Marshall and Ed Upshaw, who were locked in a fierce battle. 

