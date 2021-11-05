All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church hosts first artist reception

Everything revolved around art at the first artist reception at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Nov. 4. Even some of the art was revolving around itself. Pam Olin was the creator of the hour and welcomed friends, church members and other interested gallery-goers to take a peek at her touchable sculptures.

Olin, who works primarily with steel to create spindly, spinning sculptures, is the Artist of the Month at the church for October and November. She's a member of the Sarasota chapter of the National League of American Pen Women and the first artist with a reception at the church. Originally, Father Dave Marshall and office director Linn Torres wanted to host a reception in February during the first New to You Art Sale, but held off due to the pandemic. No one knew what to expect, but Olin made plenty of food and invited guests, and there wound up being more than two dozen guests at the reception.

The next Artist of the Month will be Chris Connors starting in December. The church is hoping to host another artist reception during her tenure in their gallery as well.