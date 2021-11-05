 Skip to main content
Pamela Olin put up three more statues outside before the reception.

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church hosts first artist reception

Pamela Olin put up three more statues outside before the reception.

Pamela Olin made all the hors d'oeuvres for the event.

Pamela Olin made all the hors d'oeuvres for the event.

Sandy Wood and Tom Thomas

Sandy Wood and Tom Thomas

Bill and Betsy Henning with Gregg Kaplan and Sally Clemens

Bill and Betsy Henning with Gregg Kaplan and Sally Clemens

Daphne Walker, Diana Emrich-Cable and Maggie Romanes

Daphne Walker, Diana Emrich-Cable and Maggie Romanes

Pat Richmond, Chris Connors and Wilma Davidson

Pat Richmond, Chris Connors and Wilma Davidson

A plate of homemade brownies was on the table amidst Olin's art.

A plate of homemade brownies was on the table amidst Olin's art.

Liz Yerkes, CJ Nager, John Holtzermann and Katzy Nager

Liz Yerkes, CJ Nager, John Holtzermann and Katzy Nager

Fay Petersen and Mara Hilderman

Fay Petersen and Mara Hilderman

Attendees gathered outside in the church's recently renovated courtyard.

Attendees gathered outside in the church's recently renovated courtyard.

Olin's oeuvre was scattered around the gallery, and some made purchases.

Olin's oeuvre was scattered around the gallery, and some made purchases.

Deb Genua set a sculpture spinning. Olin said all her work was "touchable."

Deb Genua set a sculpture spinning. Olin said all her work was "touchable."

Pamela Olin and Gregg Kaplan

Pamela Olin and Gregg Kaplan

Marjorie Sayer, Betsy Henning and Deborah Van Brunt

Marjorie Sayer, Betsy Henning and Deborah Van Brunt

Andrea Feldmar and Larry Atlas

Andrea Feldmar and Larry Atlas

Olin's sister, Andrea Feldmar, picks the lid off a fantasy seed.

Olin's sister, Andrea Feldmar, picks the lid off a fantasy seed.

Jane Perrin, Father Dave Marshall and Heidi Thomas

Jane Perrin, Father Dave Marshall and Heidi Thomas

Pamela Olin, who was the Artist of the Month for October and November, was the guest of honor.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Everything revolved around art at the first artist reception at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Nov. 4. Even some of the art was revolving around itself. Pam Olin was the creator of the hour and welcomed friends, church members and other interested gallery-goers to take a peek at her touchable sculptures.

Olin, who works primarily with steel to create spindly, spinning sculptures, is the Artist of the Month at the church for October and November. She's a member of the Sarasota chapter of the National League of American Pen Women and the first artist with a reception at the church. Originally, Father Dave Marshall and office director Linn Torres wanted to host a reception in February during the first New to You Art Sale, but held off due to the pandemic. No one knew what to expect, but Olin made plenty of food and invited guests, and there wound up being more than two dozen guests at the reception. 

The next Artist of the Month will be Chris Connors starting in December. The church is hoping to host another artist reception during her tenure in their gallery as well. 

