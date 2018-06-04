Women get pampered and spoiled at the All About Women Expo

The Westfield Sarasota Square Mall blocked off a section of the mall for women to sample and sip June 3 at the All About Women Expo.

Vendors gave out samples of their products and pampered the ladies in attendance. There were massages, make-up artists, wine samples and more. The All About Women Expo catered to what women want in beauty, wellness and fashion, and allowed them to take home products to try.

There was also a VIP room with more wine samples and a painting station. There was also a mother and daughter look-alike contest.