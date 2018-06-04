 Skip to main content
Marcela Alberti puts on Lipsense.

Women get pampered and spoiled at the All About Women Expo

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Marcela Alberti puts on Lipsense.

Above the Grain, a catering company, served samples of spaghetti squash to guests.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Above the Grain, a catering company, served samples of spaghetti squash to guests.

Julie Keeble and Nina Aldridge

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Julie Keeble and Nina Aldridge

Massage Luxe had a line of women waiting to get a massage.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Massage Luxe had a line of women waiting to get a massage.

Yokie Media set up a photo booth with fun props.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Yokie Media set up a photo booth with fun props.

Shimeka Miller mades a piece of pottery.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Shimeka Miller mades a piece of pottery.

Ashley Schutte from the European Wax Center shows a guest her newly waxed brows.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Ashley Schutte from the European Wax Center shows a guest her newly waxed brows.

Desirae Young and Janell Samabria

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Desirae Young and Janell Samabria

Wine samples were offered in the VIP tent.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

Wine samples were offered in the VIP tent.

VIP registration was free and first come first serve, which offered guests more wine samples and the option to paint a craft.

Monday, Jun. 4, 2018

VIP registration was free and first come first serve, which offered guests more wine samples and the option to paint a craft.

The Westfield Sarasota Square Mall hosted the expo June 3.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Westfield Sarasota Square Mall blocked off a section of the mall for women to sample and sip June 3 at the All About Women Expo.

Vendors gave out samples of their products and pampered the ladies in attendance. There were massages, make-up artists, wine samples and more. The All About Women Expo catered to what women want in beauty, wellness and fashion, and allowed them to take home products to try. 

There was also a VIP room with more wine samples and a painting station. There was also a mother and daughter look-alike contest.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

