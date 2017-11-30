 Skip to main content
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida CEO Barbara A. Zdravecky and Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards

Planned Parenthood honors retiring CEO

Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida CEO Barbara A. Zdravecky and Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards

Event chairs Jarred Wilson, Cornelia Matson, Gerri Aaron and Dr. Washington Clark Hill

Sara Parrott and Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida CFO Pauline Parrish

Deb Boterf and Kathleen Wiggs Stayner

Reba Singleton and Robin Clark

Barbara Banks, Shellie Levin and Suzie Prabhakaran

Meghan Cottrel and Marianny De Leon

Anita Holec and Elisabeth Waters

Mollie Cardamone, Carolyn Johnson and Rande Weissman

Sven Mohr, R. Bonnie Haber and Christine Knupp

The event commemorated retiring CEO Barbara A. Zdravecky.

Rita Ferrandino, Susan Holik, Margaret Good and Jan Matthews

Shirley and Aiden Farrell

Vicki Wilson and Andrew Chiang

Gloria Moss and Marian Moss

Clare Segall and Alicia Tighe

Willa Bernhard and Hermione Gilpin

Carol Poteat-Buchanan and Mary Clupper

Lori Carpentier, Melaney Linton, Lillian Tamayo and Kim Custer

Mary Joseph and Mary Lou Winnick

Mary Sue Baker and Dori Zingmond

Bonnie Chapman, Margarete van Antwerpen and Bill Chapman

The organization gathered to honor retiring CEO Barbara A. Zdravecky after 24 years of leadership.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

The impetus for Planned Parenthood's event at Michael's On East was all in the name — All About BAZ. 

BAZ, of course, is short for Barbara A. Zdravecky, the longtime CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. 

The event, chaired by Gerri Aaron, Washington Clark Hill, MD, Cornelia Matson, and Jarred Wilson, celebrated her 24 years of leadership in light of her retirement, effective at the end of January. 

