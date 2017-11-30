Planned Parenthood honors retiring CEO

The impetus for Planned Parenthood's event at Michael's On East was all in the name — All About BAZ.

BAZ, of course, is short for Barbara A. Zdravecky, the longtime CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida.

The event, chaired by Gerri Aaron, Washington Clark Hill, MD, Cornelia Matson, and Jarred Wilson, celebrated her 24 years of leadership in light of her retirement, effective at the end of January.