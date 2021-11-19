AJC West Coast Florida honors Mark Pritchett at Civic Achievement Award Dinner

It's been nearly two years since AJC West Coast Florida united its members and supporters at Michael's On East for its annual Civic Achievement Award Dinner.

The organization did just that on Nov. 18 with a dinner honoring Gulf Coast Community Foundation president and CEO Mark Pritchett with a civic achievement award for his years of work developing initiatives to improve the community.

Guests met for a reception hour that involved drinks and mingling before sitting both inside the Michael's On East ballroom and at outside tables for the program.

AJC West Coast Florida Regional Director Brian Lipton — who recently injured his leg in an accident — persevered with a cast and made his way to the podium to thank AJC members for their unyielding support during the pandemic.

AJC Regional President Anne Virag then went to introduce the keynote speaker Belle Yoeli, AJC's Chief Advocacy Officer who developed the organization's advocacy strategies for various issues.

Guests had a dinner that included salad, miso glazed sea bass, and much more while listening to Tom Koski give a tribute to Pritchett.

The event concluded with Pritchett getting up on stage and thanking the audience.