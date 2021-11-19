 Skip to main content
AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton kicks off the program.

AJC West Coast Florida honors Mark Pritchett at Civic Achievement Award Dinner

AJC Regional President Anne Virag, co-chairs Debbie and Larry Haspel, Gail and Joel Morganroth, speaker Belle Yoeli, co-chairs David and Edie Chaifetz and AJC West Coast Florida Regional Director Brian Lipton

The event had hundreds of guests in the Michael's On East ballroom.

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton and honoree Mark Pritchett

Alan Burr and Tracy Wagner

Susan Mallitz, Janet Udell and co-chairwoman Edie Chaifetz

Deacon Pat Macauley, Bridget Spiess and Rev. Russell Wright.

Ruth and Ahron Haspel

Sue and Bob Nusbaum

Blum and Hadi Lashkajani

Ivan and Marilyn Kushen with Mort Siegel

CJ Bannister, Scott Greer and Kameron Hodgens

Stacy Hanan and Claudia Cardillo

Tricia Mire and Kirstin Fulkerson

Chris and Diana Bauer

Nancy Gold with Larry and Pat Thompson

Samantha and Matt Kahn

Mischa Kirby and Wendy Deming

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation president/CEO was honored on Nov. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

It's been nearly two years since AJC West Coast Florida  united its members and supporters at Michael's On East for its annual Civic Achievement Award Dinner.

The organization did just that on Nov. 18 with a dinner honoring Gulf Coast Community Foundation president and CEO Mark Pritchett with a civic achievement award for his years of work developing initiatives to improve the community.

Guests met for a reception hour that involved drinks and mingling before sitting both inside the Michael's On East ballroom and at outside tables for the program. 

AJC West Coast Florida Regional Director Brian Lipton — who recently injured his leg in an accident — persevered with a cast and made his way to the podium to thank AJC members for their unyielding support during the pandemic. 

AJC Regional President Anne Virag then went to introduce the keynote speaker Belle Yoeli, AJC's Chief Advocacy Officer who developed the organization's advocacy strategies for various issues. 

Guests had a dinner that included salad, miso glazed sea bass, and much more while listening to Tom Koski give a tribute to Pritchett.

The event concluded with Pritchett getting up on stage and thanking the audience.  

