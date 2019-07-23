AJC speaker urges Jewish-Muslim cooperation at July Lunch & Learn event

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida expressed a message of understanding and cooperation at its second 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn event July 23 at Michael's On East.

Ari Gordon, AJC's director of U.S. Muslim-Jewish relations, joined a diverse group of interfaith leaders to proclaim the need for a closer relationship between Jewish and Muslim groups. Following lunch, Gordon addressed the crowd and spoke to the potential for Jews and Muslims to promote the same values.

"No one has a magic bullet, no one has the playbook but people around the country are finding ways to talk about different issues and to address this challenge of building a coalition ... for the good of both communities and the good of the country," Gordon said.

The final summer Lunch & Learn event is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Michael's On East.