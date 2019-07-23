 Skip to main content
Regional Director Brian Lipton, Fran Blum, speaker Ari Gordon and David Lipton

AJC speaker urges Jewish-Muslim cooperation at July Lunch & Learn event

Edie Chaifetz with Larry and Debbie Haspel

Ari Gordon speaks to the importance of Jewish-Muslim relations.

Diana Berlin and Mike Hartenstein

A number of interfaith leaders attended the luncheon.

David Chaifetz, Rabbi Michael Werbow and Mark Schwartz

Debbie Haspel introduces Ari Gordon.

Ron and Shari Paler with Diane and Norman Cohen

Regional Director Brian Lipton welcomes guests.

Susan Halpern, Debra Silver-Heller and Shari Paler

Marc Solomon, Mauri Blefeld, Bonnie Silverman and Vivien Kalvaria

Noel and Toby Siegel, Kurt Leunis and Luke and Pam Adelstine

Richard Weissfeld and Barby Comins

Judtih Fagin and Sue Jacobson

Roberta Berson and Frank Tucciarone

Merle Haber, Esta Snider and Nancy Mendelson

Donna Jablo and Sumner Baum

Regional Director Brian Lipton and Carol Siegler

Ari Gordon, AJC's director of U.S. Muslim-Jewish relations, spoke at the American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida's July luncheon.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida expressed a message of understanding and cooperation at its second 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn event July 23 at Michael's On East. 

Ari Gordon, AJC's director of U.S. Muslim-Jewish relations, joined a diverse group of interfaith leaders to proclaim the need for a closer relationship between Jewish and Muslim groups. Following lunch, Gordon addressed the crowd and spoke to the potential for Jews and Muslims to promote the same values.

"No one has a magic bullet, no one has the playbook but people around the country are finding ways to talk about different issues and to address this challenge of building a coalition ... for the good of both communities and the good of the country," Gordon said.

The final summer Lunch & Learn event is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Michael's On East. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

