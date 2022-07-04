Abortion rights proponents march on Bayfront Park during July 4 gathering

Fourth of July activities at Bayfront Park were interrupted by abortion rights advocates marching and protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on July 4.

The protesters gathered at city hall and marched through downtown Sarasota while chanting "Overturn SCOTUS" and "My body, my choice" as they went. The march ended in Bayfront Park, where the many protestors gathered around the Unconditional Surrender statue as they made their voices heard.

Chloe Boggs, a 17-year-old Riverview High School student and president of the youth chapter of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, led the crowd in chants as they made their way to Bayfront Park.

"We need to rally the troops to get out here and defend our rights," Boggs said.

Choosing July 4 as a day of protest, and ending the march at a location celebrating America's history, was very much intentional.

"A lot of Americans seen July 4 as a holiday to celebrate freedom," Boggs said. "It's ironic with so many freedoms of women and LGBTA+ people being threatened and attacked. It felt like a perfect day to make people aware of the fact that many people don't feel free right now."