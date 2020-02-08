Lakewood Ranch resident Atheena van Dijk and her sister, Rosemary Pifferetti, did not get much time to relax Feb. 8, but they did not mind.

They were manning the popular loukoumathes trailer during St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church’s Greek Glendi festival.

Volunteers fried the loukoumathes, a small doughnut-like pastry, and van Dijk and Pifferetti sprinkled them with cinnamon and honey to finish them off.

“It took a few days to perfect,” van Dijk said of making the loukoumathes. “There’s a lot with the temperature of the oil to get them just right.”

Thousands of visitors attended the festival, which included live music, dance demonstrations, vendor booths, church tours and Greek food and drink.