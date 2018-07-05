 Skip to main content
Marissa VanMeter, Sara Hetzel and Ryan Mcauliffe

A star-spangled spectacle at Siesta Key

Samarah Miles, Kylie Bibart, Trachion Miles, Jonita Heard, Julie and Nyasia Williams and Thomas Davis

Mako Usher asks a sheriff on duty when the rain will stop.

Kylee Blozouski, Kathryn Bruno, Steven Isenhart with Trish, Ryan and JT Sizemore.

Beachgoers donned their patriotic swimsuits and accessories.

Jared Chromy, Angelique Chromy and DJ Rob Bryja prepare to get the party started.

DJ Rob Bryja announces when fireworks will begin.

Dara Magna, Ariana Moshirfar and José Pérez

Olivia, Justin, and Colton McKenzie with Carrie and Ava Ricer

Genna, Maddie and Ashlyn Peiedra

Miles Mattison, Tonia George and Eric Som

Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's Debbie Szczesny, Ann Frescura, Rachel Dixon and Gabe Hartmann

Brandon Carter waits for the sky to light up.

Spectators awe at the fireworks show at Siesta Key Beach.

Spectators awe at the fireworks show at Siesta Key Beach.

Dora Kostic dons an American flag as she gazes at the fireworks show.

The 28th annual community Fourth of July fireworks on Siesta Key Beach goes off with a bang despite rainy weather.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered at Siesta Key Beach to celebrate Independence Day. The sea of red, white and blue slowly dissipated as bad weather loomed over the beach in the late afternoon. Despite a downpour of rain a couple hours before the big show, plenty of spectators made their way to the beach to witness the 28th annual Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July fireworks display.

