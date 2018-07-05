A star-spangled spectacle at Siesta Key

The 28th annual community Fourth of July fireworks on Siesta Key Beach goes off with a bang despite rainy weather.
On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered at Siesta Key Beach to celebrate Independence Day. The sea of red, white and blue slowly dissipated as bad weather loomed over the beach in the late afternoon. Despite a downpour of rain a couple hours before the big show, plenty of spectators made their way to the beach to witness the 28th annual Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July fireworks display.