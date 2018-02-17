Fishing tournament provides a perfect cast

It might have been unusual for a 9-year-old having fun, but Daniel Ryskamp was very quiet the morning of Feb. 17. He was letting his rod and reel do the talking.

Within 30 minutes of the start of the annual Youth Fishing Tournament, put on by the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, Daniel caught his second fish of the day along the banks of Lake Uihlein.

Lakewood Ranch Angler's Club member Steve Herich measured the 14-inch large mouth bass he caught and handed it back to him.

"I don't like touching them," Daniel said as he stuck his fingers in the bass's mouth and supported its body with the other hand.

Moments later, he was back to the task.

His dad, Nick Ryskamp, and grandpa, Dan Ryskamp, watched proudly. They had all arrived at 7:45 a.m. to find the perfect spot before the tournament's 9 a.m. start time.

"That was a good fish," Nick Ryskamp said of the 14-inch bass. "He almost lost him."

Approximately 100 children participated in the annual tournament, which featured plenty of fishing and trophies for the winners of different age groups, along with a lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood Ranch.