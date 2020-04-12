Sarasota Polo Ranch riders bring joy to seniors at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

 Skip to main content
The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Pippa Campbell shows the message as she rides in a makeshift Easter parade put together to entertain the residents at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Pippa Campbell shows the message as she rides in a makeshift Easter parade put together to entertain the residents at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Sylvia McNichol leads the procession around the Grand Living building.

Sylvia McNichol leads the procession around the Grand Living building.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Alexa Hornung, 13, circles Grand Living with the parade riders.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Alexa Hornung, 13, circles Grand Living with the parade riders.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Kaitlyn Hornung, 16, matched her shirt and her horse's bunny ears.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Kaitlyn Hornung, 16, matched her shirt and her horse's bunny ears.

Jaymie Klauber added some whimsey to the event by riding a unicorn.

Jaymie Klauber added some whimsey to the event by riding a unicorn.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Tommy Klauber and his dog, Wrangler, chose a utility vehicle instead of a horse for the parade.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Tommy Klauber and his dog, Wrangler, chose a utility vehicle instead of a horse for the parade.

Polo player Tammy Wyman makes her way around Grand Living during an Easter parade put together to entertain the residents.

Polo player Tammy Wyman makes her way around Grand Living during an Easter parade put together to entertain the residents.

Grand Living residents and employees came out of the building to get a closer look at the parade.

Grand Living residents and employees came out of the building to get a closer look at the parade.

Tammy Wyman and Pippa Campbell greet residents of Grand Living by the front entrance.

Tammy Wyman and Pippa Campbell greet residents of Grand Living by the front entrance.

The joy was obvious in the faces of Grand Living residents and employees as the parade of horses made its way around the building.

The joy was obvious in the faces of Grand Living residents and employees as the parade of horses made its way around the building.

Residents and employees of Grand Living wave to the riders as they circled the building.

Residents and employees of Grand Living wave to the riders as they circled the building.

Grand Living resident Melba Goldschlager summed up her reaction to the Easter parade of horses by saying, "It's wonderful."

Grand Living resident Melba Goldschlager summed up her reaction to the Easter parade of horses by saying, "It's wonderful."

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Victoria and Stuart Campbell ride in the Easter parade through Grand Living.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Victoria and Stuart Campbell ride in the Easter parade through Grand Living.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Alexa Hornung, 13, gets ready to begin the parade.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Alexa Hornung, 13, gets ready to begin the parade.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Hanna Hornung, 12, guides her horse down a sidewalk at Grand Living.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Hanna Hornung, 12, guides her horse down a sidewalk at Grand Living.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Tim Hornung said his family couldn't go to Easter mass, so they wanted to do something nice for someone else.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Tim Hornung said his family couldn't go to Easter mass, so they wanted to do something nice for someone else.

Pippa Campbell, Hanna Hornung, Tim Hornung, Kaitlyn Hornung and Alexa Hornung meet at the Polo Club before beginning their ride to Grand Living.

Pippa Campbell, Hanna Hornung, Tim Hornung, Kaitlyn Hornung and Alexa Hornung meet at the Polo Club before beginning their ride to Grand Living.

The riders cross Lorraine Boulevard and head to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

The riders cross Lorraine Boulevard and head to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Sylvia McNichol exchanges Easter greetings with residents of Grand Living.

Sylvia McNichol exchanges Easter greetings with residents of Grand Living.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Michelle Hornung rode in the parade in a utility vehicle, led by a bunny.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Michelle Hornung rode in the parade in a utility vehicle, led by a bunny.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Jaymie Klauber found a unicorn to ride during the Easter parade.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Jaymie Klauber found a unicorn to ride during the Easter parade.

Sylvia McNichol leads the procession of riders into Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Sylvia McNichol leads the procession of riders into Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Residents of Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch wave to the riders from their balconies during their Easter parade.

Residents of Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch wave to the riders from their balconies during their Easter parade.

Residents at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch wave as Pippa Campbell passes.

Residents at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch wave as Pippa Campbell passes.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Pippa Campbell, 17, begins the ride down to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

The Sarasota Polo Ranch's Pippa Campbell, 17, begins the ride down to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Sarasota Polo Ranch riders bring joy to seniors at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch resident Melba Goldschlager summed up her feelings about the makeshift parade of horses that circled her building.

"It was wonderful," she said, her smile beaming under the blue skies of Easter Sunday.

The eight riders who rode horses in the parade, along with a few support utility vehicles, where hoping for that reaction. As they circled the building, they shouted "Happy Easter" and the residents shouted back to them.

The parade was the idea of Sylvia McNichol, who was very aware that the current COVID-19 situation has the elderly residents of Grand Living quarantined to the building. She wanted to brighten their Easter. She went to Sarasota Polo Ranch resident Jaymie Klauber to help organize the small parade and she said Klauber took off from there.

Four of the riders were from one family, father Tim and daughters Kaitlyn, Hanna and Alexa Hornung of the Sarasota Polo Ranch.

"I think this is good for the teaching of values," Tim Hornung said.

 

