Sarasota Polo Ranch riders bring joy to seniors at Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch.

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch resident Melba Goldschlager summed up her feelings about the makeshift parade of horses that circled her building.

"It was wonderful," she said, her smile beaming under the blue skies of Easter Sunday.

The eight riders who rode horses in the parade, along with a few support utility vehicles, where hoping for that reaction. As they circled the building, they shouted "Happy Easter" and the residents shouted back to them.

The parade was the idea of Sylvia McNichol, who was very aware that the current COVID-19 situation has the elderly residents of Grand Living quarantined to the building. She wanted to brighten their Easter. She went to Sarasota Polo Ranch resident Jaymie Klauber to help organize the small parade and she said Klauber took off from there.

Four of the riders were from one family, father Tim and daughters Kaitlyn, Hanna and Alexa Hornung of the Sarasota Polo Ranch.

"I think this is good for the teaching of values," Tim Hornung said.