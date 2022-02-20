34th Festival of the Arts takes Main Street

The 34th Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts took over Main Street for weekend of artistry starting Feb. 18-20.

The annual affair drew art enthusiasts to downtown Sarasota, where Main Street from Orange to Links avenues was filled with artists and vendors showing their wares on either side of the street. Those included paintings, fine photography, jewelry, colorful dog sculptures, copper designs and much more.

Attendees strolled through the space with family and pets and picked up things to take home.