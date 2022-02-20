 Skip to main content
Josh Fradis had aquatic art glass.

34th Festival of the Arts takes Main Street

Lesley Reich brought her pottery pieces from Massachusetts.

Michael Gard brought humanoid sculptures that hung overhead.

Domenico Bell put his statues in the middle of the street.

Michael Vistia created multi-colored animal pieces.

Shawn Moore, Marie Bronson with Enrique and Bella the dogs, Linda Campbell and James Cooley

Jason Parsley brought his pottery pieces from Cincinnati.

John Townsend created striking animal sculptures.

Chad Anderson showed off one of his copper and brass designs.

Sue Schiesser and Heather Pitras

Kelly Thibert and Asia Amato bought matching hummingbird sculptures.

Gail Fitz and Gracie

Ancizar Marin specialized in vibrant sculptures.

Dozens of vendors filled downtown Sarasota for the weekend festival.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The 34th Annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts took over Main Street for weekend of artistry starting Feb. 18-20.

The annual affair drew art enthusiasts to downtown Sarasota, where Main Street from Orange to Links avenues was filled with artists and vendors showing their wares on either side of the street. Those included paintings, fine photography, jewelry, colorful dog sculptures, copper designs and much more. 

Attendees strolled through the space with family and pets and picked up things to take home. 

