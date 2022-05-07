2022 Dick Vitale gala raises $11 million

Sports celebrities made their way to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the annual Dick Vitale gala on May 6.

Around 900 guests attended this year's event benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The annual fundraiser has brought in more than $40 million for the foundation's work with pediatric cancer research.

This year's event honored NFL player and ESPN host Keyshawn Johnson, tennis hall of fame member and analyst Chris Evert, and Baylor University men’s basketball coach Scott Drew. ESPN college football analyst Rod Gilmore also received the V Foundation John Sanders Courage Award.

Vitale, V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson and other figures spoke to the importance of ending pediatric cancer during a pre-event news conference.

Vitale and other celebrities then mingled with guests during the cocktail hour before it was time for the dinner and program to start.