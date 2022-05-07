 Skip to main content
Kevin Negandhi, honorees Scott Drew and Rod Gilmore, Dick Vitale, honoree Keyshawn Johnson and V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson

2022 Dick Vitale gala raises $11 million

Kevin Negandhi, honorees Scott Drew and Rod Gilmore, Dick Vitale, honoree Keyshawn Johnson and V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson

Dick Vitale speaks at the pre-event news conference.

Dick Vitale speaks at the pre-event news conference.

Children and families join Dick Vitale in a photo.

Children and families join Dick Vitale in a photo.

Jana and Justin Coffrin

Jana and Justin Coffrin

Tyler and Mike Mills

Tyler and Mike Mills

Steve Wilcutt, Pat Juckem and Rick Barnes

Steve Wilcutt, Pat Juckem and Rick Barnes

Sheila and Lee Green

Sheila and Lee Green

Justing Bogart and Molly Hayes

Justing Bogart and Molly Hayes

Elliott McMair and Victor Young

Elliott McMair and Victor Young

Jennifer, Paul and Rebecca Rogalski

Jennifer, Paul and Rebecca Rogalski

Elizabeth Holland, Jeane Bowman and Jammie Serrano

Elizabeth Holland, Jeane Bowman and Jammie Serrano

Around 900 people attended the event.

Around 900 people attended the event.

Enzo Grande and Dick Vitale

Enzo Grande and Dick Vitale

Chris Sforzo, Lorraine and Terri Vitale and Ryan Sforzo

Chris Sforzo, Lorraine and Terri Vitale and Ryan Sforzo

Pat, Josh and Jessica Fisher and Brian Ford

Pat, Josh and Jessica Fisher and Brian Ford

William and Karen Soscia

William and Karen Soscia

Rachel and Evan Benderson

Rachel and Evan Benderson

Jody Saka and Tom Oliver

Jody Saka and Tom Oliver

Keleigh Pfeiffer and Kobe Leach

Keleigh Pfeiffer and Kobe Leach

Charlie, Arran, Cannon and Gray Wiggins

Charlie, Arran, Cannon and Gray Wiggins

Joseph, Angelo and Kristy Soldati

Joseph, Angelo and Kristy Soldati

Angelo Dawkins, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley

Angelo Dawkins, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley

David Verinder with Pam and Rick Brown

David Verinder with Pam and Rick Brown

Kristin and Bryant Young with Tommy and Anthony McFarland

Kristin and Bryant Young with Tommy and Anthony McFarland

Bryant Young autographs a helmet

Bryant Young autographs a helmet

Becky Hanson, Hollywood Batchelor and Penelope Eden

Becky Hanson, Hollywood Batchelor and Penelope Eden

The 17th annual gala was held May 6.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sports celebrities made their way to The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the annual Dick Vitale gala on May 6. 

Around 900 guests attended this year's event benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The annual fundraiser has brought in more than $40 million for the foundation's work with pediatric cancer research. 

This year's event honored NFL player and ESPN host Keyshawn Johnson, tennis hall of fame member and analyst Chris Evert, and Baylor University men’s basketball coach Scott Drew. ESPN college football analyst Rod Gilmore also received the V Foundation John Sanders Courage Award.

Vitale, V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson and other figures spoke to the importance of ending pediatric cancer during a pre-event news conference.

Vitale and other celebrities then mingled with guests during the cocktail hour before it was time for the dinner and program to start.

