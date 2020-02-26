 Skip to main content
A magnificent sunset over the Gulf one evening from Siesta Key | Stephen Jordan

2019: Weather Photo Contest Submissions

A magnificent sunset over the Gulf one evening from Siesta Key | Stephen Jordan

A juvenile brown pelican at North Jetty beach in Nokomis | Thomas Norton

A juvenile brown pelican at North Jetty beach in Nokomis | Thomas Norton

Siesta Key Beach | Sara Grimm

Siesta Key Beach | Sara Grimm

Shell tree on Anna Maria Island | Melody Nelson

Shell tree on Anna Maria Island | Melody Nelson

The Moorings marina, Longboat Key | John Caviglia

The Moorings marina, Longboat Key | John Caviglia

2 deer and a great blue heron sharing space around a pond in Del Webb | Gordon Silver

2 deer and a great blue heron sharing space around a pond in Del Webb | Gordon Silver

Palm Aire Sarasota | Scott Brantley

Palm Aire Sarasota | Scott Brantley

Rye Wilderness | Richard Bottorff

Rye Wilderness | Richard Bottorff

Lido beach seagulls | Yilan Monroe

Lido beach seagulls | Yilan Monroe

Beautiful duck at Celery Fields | Jeannie Sparks

Beautiful duck at Celery Fields | Jeannie Sparks

Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch | Sharon Piotrowski

Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch | Sharon Piotrowski

Main St. in Lakewood Ranch | Fernando Ugarte

Main St. in Lakewood Ranch | Fernando Ugarte

Peacock butterfly | Gordon Silver

Peacock butterfly | Gordon Silver

Birds of Paradise in Greenbrook Village | Barbara Austin

Birds of Paradise in Greenbrook Village | Barbara Austin

Siesta Key Beach | Laurie Richardson

Siesta Key Beach | Laurie Richardson

Dragon Fly | Ssenyonyi Derrick

Dragon Fly | Ssenyonyi Derrick

Great Egret Snack | Michael Cohen

Great Egret Snack | Michael Cohen

Sarasota Sunset | Lyn Riley

Sarasota Sunset | Lyn Riley

Beautiful Florida Flora | Jeannie Sparks

Beautiful Florida Flora | Jeannie Sparks

A Sandhill Crane close up | Gordon Silver

A Sandhill Crane close up | Gordon Silver

Stilts in formation at Myakka State Park | Tom McGee

Stilts in formation at Myakka State Park | Tom McGee

Island Park | Allison Forsyth

Island Park | Allison Forsyth

Quick Point, Longboat Key | Billie Dawson

Quick Point, Longboat Key | Billie Dawson

Young rabbit | Gordon Silver

Young rabbit | Gordon Silver

Hydrangea spotted on a neighborhood bike ride in Lakewood Ranch | Jeannie Sparks

Hydrangea spotted on a neighborhood bike ride in Lakewood Ranch | Jeannie Sparks

Siesta Key fair day ahead | Pepsi Freund

Siesta Key fair day ahead | Pepsi Freund

Sunrise through the palm trees in Country Club East | Gordon Silver

Sunrise through the palm trees in Country Club East | Gordon Silver

Beachplace on Longboat Key | David Holliss

Beachplace on Longboat Key | David Holliss

Sarasota Lantern Festival | Jeannie Sparks

Sarasota Lantern Festival | Jeannie Sparks

Unusual wave-made sand formations at Turtle Beach on Siesta Key Richard Wulterkens

Unusual wave-made sand formations at Turtle Beach on Siesta Key Richard Wulterkens

Curious fawn at Country Club East in Lakewood Ranch | Kathy VanVleet

Curious fawn at Country Club East in Lakewood Ranch | Kathy VanVleet

This cloud formation was taken towards the east and taken at Del Webb at LWR | Sharon Piotrowski

This cloud formation was taken towards the east and taken at Del Webb at LWR | Sharon Piotrowski

Beautiful Butterfly at Robinson Preserve | Jeannie Sparks

Beautiful Butterfly at Robinson Preserve | Jeannie Sparks

Manatees love fresh Longboat Key rainwater | Ron Horn

Manatees love fresh Longboat Key rainwater | Ron Horn

The rainy season | Richard Bottorff

The rainy season | Richard Bottorff

Siesta Key Beach | Nick Charalambous

Siesta Key Beach | Nick Charalambous

Tree frog in Edgewater Sound, Lakewood Ranch | Peter Miller

Tree frog in Edgewater Sound, Lakewood Ranch | Peter Miller

Longboat Osprey views pending storm | Ron Horn

Longboat Osprey views pending storm | Ron Horn

Taken at Siesta Key Beach while waiting for sunset Loeky Salvini

Taken at Siesta Key Beach while waiting for sunset Loeky Salvini

Nokomis beach jetty | Allyson Galuska

Nokomis beach jetty | Allyson Galuska

SeaPlace in Longboat Key Florida | Elizabeth Walsh

SeaPlace in Longboat Key Florida | Elizabeth Walsh

Glorious Sunset on Lake Uihlein | Linda Lehman

Glorious Sunset on Lake Uihlein | Linda Lehman

Grubbing Armadillos at Del Webb in Lakewood Ranch | Rick Davis

Grubbing Armadillos at Del Webb in Lakewood Ranch | Rick Davis

Splashing wave seen off Lido Beach | Michael Cohen

Splashing wave seen off Lido Beach | Michael Cohen

Siesta Key, Florida | Stephen Jordan

Siesta Key, Florida | Stephen Jordan

Taken at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens | Stephanie Wallace

Taken at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens | Stephanie Wallace

Frogs guarding the front door in Garden Lakes | JoAnne Klement

Frogs guarding the front door in Garden Lakes | JoAnne Klement

This line of trees greeted us on our bicycle ride out to Turtle Beach | Shauna Lundquist

This line of trees greeted us on our bicycle ride out to Turtle Beach | Shauna Lundquist

Siesta Key storm clouds with birds in flight | Pepsi Freund

Siesta Key storm clouds with birds in flight | Pepsi Freund

2019: Weather Photo Contest Submissions
by: Emma Burke Contributor

