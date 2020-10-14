 Skip to main content
Signs are put up to honor Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, on his 100th birthday.

100-year salute to Lakewood Ranch veteran

Signs are put up to honor Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, on his 100th birthday.

Roger Quisenberry walks with his wife, Margaret Quisenberry, and daughters Jan Wright and Joy Bragg so he can see the parade to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Roger Quisenberry, a resident at Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living, celebrates his 100th birthday with a surprise parade.

Joy Bragg and her father, Roger Quisenberry, sister Jan Wright and mother, Margaret Quisenberry are overwhelmed by the number of people in the parade to celebrate Roger Quisenberry's 100th birthday.

Jan Wright takes a photo of her sister Joy Bragg, mother, Margaret Quisenberry, father, Roger Quisenberry, and Linda Britt-Smith, activity coordinator at Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living.

Members of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office lead the parade.

Joy Bragg and her mother, Margaret Quisenberry, father, Roger Quisenberry, and sister Jan Wright, wave to people as they come through the parade.

Dep. John Demark, Det. Robert Myer, and Dep. Alan Wright of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office lead the parade on horseback.

Aiden Quisenberry, who is 5, and Jackson Quisenberry, who is 9, wish their "grampy," Roger Quisenberry, a happy birthday alongside their father, Jeff Quisenberry.

Frank Iannello and Tom Sweeney, who are members of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, wish Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, a happy birthday. The Elks support veterans.

Steve Hadala with the Santa Claus Drill Team gives a thumbs up during the parade.

Steve Hadala with the Santa Claus Drill Team salutes Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, celebrating his 100th birthday.

Dozens of people on motorcycles drive through the parade to celebrate Roger Quisenberry's 100th birthday.

Phil Mobilio, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, rides his motorcycle in the parade.

Tonya Ditty, the leading knight of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, waves while her husband, Jerry Ditty, the exalted ruler of the lodge, drives a motorcycle in the parade.

Terry Dansbury, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, rides alongside her husband, Matthew Dansbury, as he salutes Roger Quisenberry, a veteran celebrating his 100th birthday.

William Kiessel with the Rough Riders waves as he goes through the parade.

Dawn Peters with the Honor Flight of West Central Florida waves and wishes Roger Quisenberry, a veteran, a happy 100th birthday. "This is priceless," Peters says about the parade. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Roger Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, salutes the various veteran groups and community members as they pass by during a parade to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Roger Quisenberry (center) hugs his grandsons Jackson Quisenberry, who is 9, and Aiden Quisenberry, who is 5.

Inside Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living hangs a photo of Roger Quisenberry, a resident, from when he served in the Navy and a current photo on the facility's veteran wall.

David Jones with 107.9 WSRZ holds up a giant birthday card and waves while "God Bless America" plays.

Roger Quisenberry served active duty in the Navy for three years and 28 years in the reserves reaching the rank of lieutenant commander. Courtesy photo.

Surprise parade marks the 100th birthday of a Lakewood Ranch veteran.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Roger Quisenberry, a resident of Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living in Lakewood Ranch, stood tall in his Navy uniform Oct. 7 as he saluted members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office who were leading a surprise parade to celebrate Quisenberry’s 100th birthday.

Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, was in awe to see dozens of veteran organizations and community members coming through on horseback, in decorated cars or riding motorcycles. 

“It was a birthday celebration never to be forgotten,” Quisenberry said. “I thank and salute all the wonderful people who made it possible.”

Quisenberry’s daughters, Jan Wright and Joy Bragg, came down from Atlanta to help celebrate.

“It’s overwhelming,” Wright said. “It brought me to tears. We’re so grateful for everyone who came. It definitely made his day.”

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge rode in cars and held decorated signs while other members drove their motorcycles.

“We’re proud to be able to do it,” said Jerry Ditty, the exalted ruler of the lodge. “It was great to see the look on his face as we went by.”

