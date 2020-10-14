100-year salute to Lakewood Ranch veteran

Roger Quisenberry, a resident of Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living in Lakewood Ranch, stood tall in his Navy uniform Oct. 7 as he saluted members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office who were leading a surprise parade to celebrate Quisenberry’s 100th birthday.

Roger Quisenberry What: 100th birthday celebration Residence: Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living, Lakewood Ranch Born: Oct. 7, 1920, in Pomery, Ohio About Roger: Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Ohio University in 1942. He was then a faculty member at the university until he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943. He was assigned aboard the USS Antietam as a fire control radar officer. He served three years active duty and 28 years in the reserves reaching the rank of lieutenant commander. He was awarded the Asiatic Combat medal, the Atlantic Combat medal, the World War II Victory medal and the Reserve Service medal. After earning a master’s and doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, Quisenberry started teaching at Ohio University. During his time as a professor at the university, Quisenberry conducted research and assisted in building the Saturn rocket.

Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, was in awe to see dozens of veteran organizations and community members coming through on horseback, in decorated cars or riding motorcycles.

“It was a birthday celebration never to be forgotten,” Quisenberry said. “I thank and salute all the wonderful people who made it possible.”

Quisenberry’s daughters, Jan Wright and Joy Bragg, came down from Atlanta to help celebrate.

“It’s overwhelming,” Wright said. “It brought me to tears. We’re so grateful for everyone who came. It definitely made his day.”

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge rode in cars and held decorated signs while other members drove their motorcycles.

“We’re proud to be able to do it,” said Jerry Ditty, the exalted ruler of the lodge. “It was great to see the look on his face as we went by.”