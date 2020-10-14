100-year salute to Lakewood Ranch veteran

Surprise parade marks the 100th birthday of a Lakewood Ranch veteran.
Roger Quisenberry, a resident of Cypress Springs Gracious Retirement Living in Lakewood Ranch, stood tall in his Navy uniform Oct. 7 as he saluted members of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office who were leading a surprise parade to celebrate Quisenberry’s 100th birthday.
Quisenberry, a World War II veteran, was in awe to see dozens of veteran organizations and community members coming through on horseback, in decorated cars or riding motorcycles.
“It was a birthday celebration never to be forgotten,” Quisenberry said. “I thank and salute all the wonderful people who made it possible.”
Quisenberry’s daughters, Jan Wright and Joy Bragg, came down from Atlanta to help celebrate.
“It’s overwhelming,” Wright said. “It brought me to tears. We’re so grateful for everyone who came. It definitely made his day.”
Members of the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge rode in cars and held decorated signs while other members drove their motorcycles.
“We’re proud to be able to do it,” said Jerry Ditty, the exalted ruler of the lodge. “It was great to see the look on his face as we went by.”