HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE ESSENTIALS

SIRIUS DAY SPA

• 11585 E SR70,

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

• 8512 Cooper Creek Blvd,

University Park, FL 34201

• 941-357-4611

• www.siriusdayspas.com

Awarded Best Day Spa 2020! Treat yourself or someone you love to 99+ services including Full Service Hair and Nail Salon, Medspa, 11 treatment rooms (with couples room!) and the best in Massage, Facial Treatments, Lashes, Waxing,Teeth Whitening, Acupuncture, B12, and more. For every $100 gift card, receive a $10 one back. It’s a gift that keeps on giving! Call 941.357.4611

ALL FAITHS FOOD BANK

• 8171 Blaikie Court,

Sarasota, FL 34240

• 941-379-6333

• www.allfaithsfoodbank.org

* HOLIDAY GIVE BACK

With the financial impact of the pandemic continuing to be felt, there could be a lot of empty plates this holiday season. With a gift to All Faiths Food Bank, you can provide a celebration and a healthy meal for children, families, seniors and veterans. The Food Bank’s goal is to provide 4 million meals. You can turn an empty plate into a thankFULL heart by giving today.

MIXON FRUIT FARMS

• 2525 27th St E,

Bradenton, FL 34208

• 941-748-5829

• www.mixon.com

Family Owned for 82 years. Shop local & support your local businesses and families. Great gift ideas for family, friends and even corporate gifts...everyone on your list! Mixon’s Store, Cafe & Gift Shoppe open Mon-Sat: 10am to 5pm ,Tram Tours: Tue-Sat 11am, 1pm & 3pm, Amazing Play Place: Thu-Sat 10am-5pm. Start your holiday shopping now!

BLUE DOOR SPA & SALON

• 5234 E State Rd 64,

Bradenton, FL 34208

• 941-747-0111

• www.bluedoorspaandsalon.com

Tis the season to pamper this holiday season. Blue Door has been spoiling people with luxurious services for over 14 years. From head to toe you are taken care of, with over 70 plus services. including lash extensions, microblading and hair extensions, relaxation lounge, sauna, and locker room, your every need is catered to. Gift card deal Spend $100 and get $20 FREE.

BARTLETT JEWELERS

• Creekwood Crossing, I-75 & S.R. 70,

Bradenton, FL 34203

• 941-751-6600

• www.bartlettjewelers.com

At Bartlett Jewelers, we have established a tradition of trust in the community by offering only the finest in bridal and fashion jewelry. We provide expert jewelry repair services, free jewelry cleaning and inspection.Your trusted neighborhood jeweler since 1973.







FLIGHT TO THE NORTH POLE

• 600 301 Blvd West, Suite 202,

Bradenton, FL 34205

• 941-306-7349

• www.flighttothenorthpole.org

* HOLIDAY GIVE BACK

Flight To The North Pole seeks to help local families dealing with one or more children who are suffering from life-threatening or special health problems. Please be a Hero to these children and donate. Thank you for being part of our community. Without you, none of it is possible.

MOLLY MAID OF SARASOTA, MANATEE & CHARLOTTE COUNTIES

• 1461 Tallevast Rd,

Sarasota, FL 34243

• 941-753-2220

• www.mollymaid.com/local-house-cleaning/fl/sarasota-manatee-charlotte-counties

Holidays are stressful! Choose Molly Maid for all of your holiday cleaning needs, before and after the Holidays.Let us do all the work while you relax and enjoy your family and friends. We even offer gift certificates for those hard to buy for on your list. Happy Holiday from Molly Maid.

CAT DEPOT

• 2542 17th St,

Sarasota, FL 34234

• 941-366-2404

• www.catdepot.org

Look no further than Cat Depot for all of your feline friendly gifts! Please everyone on your holiday list in one convenient location; items in the Supply & Gift Store range from stocking stuffers and cat trees to unique gifts, food and treats. Visit the Adoption Center for kitty cuddles and to find your fur-ever friend. Open 7 days a week by appointment.

ALBRITTON FRUIT CO., INC.

• 5430 Proctor Rd,

Sarasota, FL 34233

• 941-923-2573

• www.albrittonfruit.com

Send the sweet taste of sunshine to your loved ones this holiday! Have you ever tried a zipper-peel Honey-Sweet Tangerine or a unique Honey Bell? Family owned & operated since 1880, Albrittons Fruit Co. has been creating gift baskets full of the freshest varieties of fruits & tropical treats, bundled in nostalgic baskets or as a holiday wreath. Get your orders in soon!

THE FISH HOLE @ LAKEWOOD RANCH MINIATURE GOLF

• 10725 Rodeo Drive,

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

• 941-306-5891

• www.thefishhole.com

Looking for some outdoor family fun in a social-distanced oasis? Enjoy 18 holes at a beautiful mini-golf course centered around a large pond stocked with colorful Koi and many other fish. Stop by the Turtle Pond and see all the activity. Grab a handful of food and feed them all. When you are done, enjoy a soft drink or ice-cream in our picnic area. Fun for all ages!

MILLER'S DUTCH HAUS FURNITURE

• 6100 N Lockwood Ridge Rd,

Sarasota, FL 34243

• 941-960-2942

• www.dutchhausfurniture.com

Miller’s is a wonderful locally owned gem located next to Detwiler’s Farm Market. With 2 locations in Sarasota you can find gifts for all of the people in your life! They carry artisan items like small wooden cutting boards to handcrafted furniture like dining sets. They also have a variety of outdoor poly furniture perfect for Christmas gifts!