Longboat Key District 5 Commissioner Ed Zunz announced Monday afternoon he will resign from his position later this month.

“Pat and I have lived in a large home in the [Longbeach] Village for 26 years now, but at this stage of our lives, it’s been advisable to downsize to a smaller condominium,” Zunz said.

The last time The most recent resignation from the Town Commission was that of Armando Linde, a retired economist who stepped away from town service in 2017 a year after his election to spend more time with family out of state. Linde and his wife soon moved to South Carolina. Randy Clair was the commission's unanimous choice to replace him. Clair had been a commissioner from 2005 to 2009. Following his appointment, Clair served until 2020. Sherry Dominick was elected without opposition in District 1.

Zunz said he and his wife expect to move to a mid-island condominium complex, but the move outside of the town's northernmost commission district requires a change.

“We had hoped to remain in the fifth district so I could complete my term on the commission, but we missed that borderline by about a couple hundred yards,” Zunz said. “Under the circumstances, it will be necessary for me to resign on March 22.”

Zunz took his seat in March 2016 and was vice mayor from March 2018-March 2020. He also served as a Zoning Board of Adjustment member from 2010-2011.

Before Zunz’s five-year term on the Town Commission, his wife Pat served as the District 5 commissioner for five years.

“I think he and his wife have both served the town very well and have been dedicated to doing good for Longboat Key,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said.

Zunz said he hopes to help the town as a resident.

“Commissioner Zunz has done a great job trying to balance the needs of the Village, he lives in that area, with the needs of the entire town,” Harmer said.

Once Zunz submits a formal letter of resignation, Harmer said the Town Commission can appoint someone within 30 days from the date of the letter. The appointed commissioner would have to live in District 5, which extends from the northern boundary of 5610 Gulf of Mexico Drive to the northern town limits.

“If they didn’t appoint [someone], then a special election would be held,” Harmer said. “I would imagine that the commission will end up appointing someone, and we will work with them to get the word out so they can find someone who’s interested in serving.”

“It’s been a pleasure serving here and we have some very fine people on the commission,” Zunz said.

During the March 22 meeting, the Town Commission is already getting two new commissioners. Penny Gold will be sworn in as the District 2 commissioner and Debra Williams will be sworn in as the District 4 commissioner.

Gold is set to replace George Spoll, who chose not to run for another term. Williams will replace Jack Daly, who reached term limits.

Following the seating of the new commissioners, an emergency meeting two hours later to consider renewing the town's mask ordinance and a planned workshop meeting, the next scheduled meeting takes place on April 5.