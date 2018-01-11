Your Town for Jan. 11

Police dog, officer team up to win

Sarasota Police Officer Jake Nelson and his four-legged partner Bronson won the obstacle course portion of last weekend's Gulf Coast K9 Competition in Cape Coral.

Nelson and Bronson were among 19 teams from Florida competing. The obstacle course consisted of up and over maneuvers, jumping through tunnels, shooting simulations and taking on a balance beam, for both human and canine contestants.

“Officer Nelson and K9 Bronson are an excellent team,'' said Sgt. Bruce King, the supervisor of Sarasota Police's K9 unit. "They train hard and work diligently to catch criminals and keep the City of Sarasota safe.”

All proceeds and donations from the Gulf Coast K9 Competition will benefit the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, Paw for Patriots Foundation and Holidays for Heroes Foundation.

Dr. Jill Morris and Dr. Burr Burke

Open wide for 30th anniversary

Dr. Jill Morris this month is celebrating 30 years in the dental profession, opening her practice in Sarasota in 1987.

Morris, a graduate of University of Florida’s College of Dentistry, opened World Class Dentistry after she couldn’t find a position at an established practice.

"Believe it or not, I couldn’t find an employer who would hire me as an associate,” she said. “It was very rare to have women dentists at the time.”

Today, she and husband Dr. Burr Burke, practice together at 3951 Swift Road.