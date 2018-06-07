Your calendar for fitness

WEEKLY

UNIVERSITY TAI CHI CLUB

Tuesday and Thursday, 6-7 p.m. at Longwood Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd. Traditional Yang Style Tai Chi is a slow-movement, internal martial art form that focuses on balance, energy, relaxation and breath control. This club is for people 18 and older. The cost is

$50 per month; $75 per couple; $6 per class (First month trial option). For information, call 358-6447 or email [email protected].

EVERY MONDAY

ADVANCED INDOOR PICKLEBALL

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd. Two courts are available for advanced pickleball play. Call 861-5000 for information.

MINDFUL MEDITATION

Mondays at 12:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Relieve tension and anxiety and promote mind-body awareness through guided meditation during this class led by a certified yoga instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

ONCOLOGY YOGA

Reduce stress, increase energy and strength, and nurture your well-being during this class led by a certified yoga instructor. Mondays at 1:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

EVERY TUESDAY

ONCOLOGY TAI CHI

12:30 p.m. HealthFit, 5880 Rand Blvd. Improve balance, strength and flexibility with gentle, fluid movement that helps calm stress during this class led by a trained Tai Chi instructor. Call 917-7000 or visit smhfit.com.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY WALKERS

8 a.m. at the gymnasium at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd. Walk your way to health and earn rewards at the end of each 10-week session. This free program is open to all ages. For information, call 316-1161.

EVERY THURSDAY

ZUMBA AND MAT PILATES FOR SENIORS

10-11 a.m. second floor of the Paradise Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Second Floor, Longboat Key. Start with 30 minutes of Zumba: A Latin-inspired, low-impact aerobics class. No experience or coordination necessary. At 10:30 a.m., the class will shift to an all-level Mat Pilates class: Work on your flexibility, core strength and balance with a series of slow, controlled movements and stretches. $10 per person (30 or 60 minutes). RSVP by calling 383-6493.

EVERY FRIDAY

FITNESS IN THE PARK: FIT AS A FIDDLE FOR 50-PLUS

8:30-9:30 a.m., Urfer Family Park, 4012 Honore Ave., Sarasota Pavilion. This class is for those looking for an opportunity to get a little fresh air and meet new people while increasing their sense of well-being and quality of life through gentle exercise and companionship in a beautiful natural setting. Call 861-5000 for information.