Manatee County commissioners today awarded a contract to Willis A. Smith Construction to design and build a future library in Lakewood Ranch.

The contract is for $754,500 for design and pre-construction services and for the development of a management plan and schedule for construction. The library is funded for $10 million.

The future library will be located on property just north of the existing Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. The contract specifies the building will be a minimum of 24,000 square feet.

There is an additional $195,000 allocated for a network connectivity hub to be used by the new library and future improvements to the overall master site plan for the Premier Sports campus site.