William Stewart Cloud

1939–2022

William Stewart Cloud (Stew) of Longboat Key, Florida passed away on May 12, 2022 surrounded by family members at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Stew was born on January 23, 1939 in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Olive V. Cloud and Robert V. Cloud. Prior to obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Maryland College Park he served in the Army, was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and received an honorable discharge. While attending the university he met his loving wife of 56 years, Eleanor Backora Cloud.

Stew was an entrepreneur and established his own business. He designed and manufactured industrial braking systems. He was an avid runner and at one time completed the Chicago Marathon. Stew also obtained a private pilot’s license and earned an instrument rating. He loved auto racing and particularly enjoyed watching his brother, John, compete in SVRA races. Stew once served as President of Country Club Shores Unit V and lived in the neighborhood for 26 years. He was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian USA.

Stew was preceded in death by his parents Olive V. Cloud and Robert V. Cloud. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Backora Cloud, his brothers Robert V. Cloud Jr. (Frances) of Lawrenceville, GA, and John Dell Cloud (Deborah) of Naples, FL, and many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.