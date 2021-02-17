William Robert Hasenfus

William Robert Hasenfus, 72, of Longboat Key, passed away February 11, 2021, after a heroic battle against Pancreatic Cancer, diagnosed on December 23, 2019. He took on every day working his way back to greatness, a man who truly loved life to the fullest, a legend in many people’s eyes.

He took on every day working his way back to greatness, a man who truly loved life to the fullest, a legend in many people’s eyes.

Born and raised in Norwood, MA, attending St. Catherine Catholic School and was a Graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1966, where he maintained life-long friendships that he had up until this day. In his youth, growing up in Norwood he started playing little league baseball at a very young age, graduating to Babe Ruth and working his way to a legendary four year baseball career at Norwood High. Paralleled with a life-long love of hockey, Billy starting out skating on various ponds with his life-long buddies which led to another outstanding state championship run at Norwood High School. After high school, he was a member of the Army National Guard during the Vietnam era. Later joining the Local 550 Union as a Sprinkler Fitter where he worked for EM Duggan for 31 years. He retired at the age of 57 and enjoyed every single minute of retirement up until his diagnosis and even then, made the most out of every day he could. He loved going up to the Inner sanctum in Maine every year to hunt with his dear friends and brothers for the past 50+ years. He was a Lifetime member of the North Walpole Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed countless memories with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, golfing 4-5 days a week once he retired to FL in 2014 buzzing around LBK in his mustang convertible. A Family Feud enthusiast, Bill loved his daily walks to Harry’s corner store for his newspaper and scratch tickets and enjoying the powder sandy beaches of LBK with his beach friends as often as he could. He had a positive outlook every single day and never let his diagnosis define his life. He battled hard and enjoyed many-many good days on his beautiful island of Longboat Key with his loving wife, Anne and his family, enjoying boat rides, sunset happy hours cruises, happy hour at Spanish Main on his patio, sitting at the round house watching the wall and backers and enjoying his shows and many sports on TV. He is survived by his wife of 49 + years, Anne M. (Carchedi) Hasenfus, they were highschool sweethearts who met in the halls of Norwood High School and married in October 24, 1971; daughter, Kristen J. and her husband, Peter P. Laviolette, Jr., of Longboat Key, FL; grandchildren, Peter Laviolette, III, Jack Laviolette, and Elisabeth Laviolette; son, William R., Jr. and wife, Christy J. Hasenfus of Attleboro MA; grandchildren, Isabella Hasenfus, Gulianna Hasenfus and William Hasenfus, III; son, Paul M. Hasenfus, and Fiance Stacey Houle of Norfolk MA; grandchildren, Cameron Hasenfus, Collin Hasenfus and Grace Hasenfus; parents, ( Deceased) Robert Hasenfus, Theresa (Paquette) Hasenfus of Norwood; brothers, (Deceased) Stephen Hasenfus and his wife, Barbara of Norwood MA, David Hasenfus and his wife, Simone of Sandwhich, MA, brother, Paul Hasenfus of Norwood, MA, brother, Beano Hasenfus of Sandwich, MA; brother in laws, Robert Carchedi and Paula of Mansfield, MA, Michael Carchedi and Patti of Mansfield, MA, Richard Carchedi and Maura of Foxboro, MA; sister in law, Jean Mosman of Norwood; mother in law, Jessie Carchedi of Norwood; father in law, Peter Carchedi (Deceased) At this time, the family will be postponing any formal services until this summer. There will be a Catholic Mass held at St. Catherine Church in Norwood, MA and a Celebration of life to follow with all Hassy’s family and dear friends when it is safe to do so. For his Friends in Florida, we will be holding a small celebration shortly and will reach out with those details. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, at this time, the family asks if you would like to make a donation in Memory of Billy, you can do so at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com

SERVICE:

There will be a Catholic Mass held at St. Catherine Church in Norwood, MA and a Celebration of life to follow with all Hassy’s family and dear friends when it is safe to do so. For his Friends in Florida, we will be holding a small celebration shortly and will reach out with those details.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, at this time, the family asks if you would like to make a donation in Memory of Billy, you can do so at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com