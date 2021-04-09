William Hayward Klingbeil

William Hayward Klingbeil, 99, a long time resident of Longboat Key, passed away peacefully at home in Mount Dora, Florida on March 31, 2021.

Bill was a WWII veteran, and an active member of the Sarasota community. He volunteered in the Longboat Chapel’s “Shepherding Program” and at the Sarasota Volunteer Center. He was a member of the Sarasota Yacht Club, and founded a social group called “The Minor Leaguers”. Bill said his three great loves in his life were Family, Friends, and Fishing - in that order. Susan Slocum, his wife of 64 years, was the “light of his life”. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He considered himself a fine fisherman but a very mediocre “catcher”. Bill Klingbeil will be remembered for his love of people, his positive outlook on life and his contagious smile. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.