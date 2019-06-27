Where your money goes

OK, we know: All of these numbers are likely to make your eyes glaze over. We also know we are violating a rule of newspapering — overwhelming readers with too many numbers.

But all of these numbers are being printed with good intentions: to help Longboat Key taxpayers see how the Town Commission and administration plan to handle your tax dollars in the 2020 fiscal year.

This is budget time for every municipality, school board and county government throughout Florida. And it’s that time of year when taxpayers should raise their financial and tax antennae to keep watch over their local governments. Hopefully, the accompanying five tables and following text will help.

First, a summation: The Key’s financial condition is strong — as it usually is. The town has a long history of conservative fiscal management.

One indicator of that can be S&P Global Rating for the town’s outstanding general obligation bonds. Last year S&P raised the rating to AA+. Another is that the town has a rainy-day fund that can carry the town for six months of expenses. Town ordinances require only three.

Even with this financial strength, however, as a result of recent voter approvals, the town is embarking on major spending that will be adding $96.6 million in long-term debt for taxpayers to carry for the next 30 years.

So let’s make note of each of the accompanying tables. (Note also we have bold-faced a few numbers that deserve attention):

Box 1: 2019-20 Preliminary revenues and expenses 18-’19 Adopted ’19-’20 Proposed REVENUES Budget Budget Change %Change Property Taxes $12,189,326 $12,497,626 $308,300 2.53% Other Taxes 159,000 130,000 (29,000) (18.24%) Franchise Fees 700,700 686,000 (14,700) (2.10%) Licenses and Permits 27,600 23,400 (4,200) (15.22%) Intergovernmental 1,364,800 1,355,900 (8,900) (0.65%) Charges for Services 418,680 442,400 23,720 5.67% Fines and Miscellaneous 68,800 56,150 (12,650) (18.39%) Income on Investments 178,766 275,800 97,034 54.28% Transfers From Funds 1,391,887 1,329,950 (61,937) (4.45%) Subtotal 16,499,559 16,797,226 297,667 1.8% EXPENSES Town Commission $30,500 $30,500 $0 0.0 0% Legal Counsel 446,000 410,000 (36,000) (8.07%) Town Manager 402,487 433,902 31,415 7.81% Town Clerk 398,942 385,177 (13,765) (3.45%) Finance 712,352 708,611 (3,741) (0.53%) Information Technology 705,018 717,147 12,129 1.72% Support Services 510,476 544,214 33,738 6.61% Facilities 144,191 142,754 (1,437) (1.00%) Police 3,114,704 3,188,751 74,047 2.38% Fire/Rescue 6,925,574 7,234,060 308,486 4.45% Emergency Mgt. 32,400 33,200 800 2.47% Public Works 551,777 553,993 2,216 0.40% Parks 235,566 234,846 (720) (0.31%) Planning and Zoning 629,237 612,965 (16,272) (2.59%) Recreation 45,092 44,900 (192) (0.43%) Streets 698,063 649,655 (48,408) (6.93%) General Services 413,561 499,193 85,632 20.71% Commission Contingency 250,000 250,000 00.0 0% Red Tide Contingency 100,000 100,000 0.00 0% Total Expenditures 16,345,940 16,773,868 427,928 2.61% Capital Outlay 117,500 441,000 323,500 275.32% Total Expenditures $16,463,440 $17,214,868 $751,428 4.56% Source: Town of Longboat Key

1. General fund revenue and expenses: Operating expenses are expected to rise faster than revenues — never a good practice. Then add in the $323,500 increase in capital expenditures next year, and that will boost total spending 4.56%, which is well above inflation.

Capital costs will include painting Town Hall; replacing a generator and a roof; software and server replacements; $38,000 for Fire Department “bunker gear”; and a few other $25,000 to $36,000 equipment purchases. For the most part, these are one-time expenses and the cost of doing business.

Box 2: Estimated 2019-20 property values, additional revenue Taxable values Sarasota Manatee Totals Fiscal '19 est. $4,294,889,499 $1,861,597,018 $6,156,486,517 Fiscal 2018 4,181,674,911 1,783,085,950 5,964,760,861 Change 113,214,588 78,511,068 191,725,656 % Change +2.71% +4.40% +3.21% Additional revenues* $176,996 $131,304 $308,300 *Based on 2.1144 millage rate

2. Longboat’s taxable values: This 11-mile island continues to increase in value, with the Manatee County portion showing a 4.4% increase. For comparison: In 2018, the entire city of Sarasota had a taxable value of $9.66 billion. Longboat Key: $6.15 billion.

This high value gives town commissioners a lot of taxing and borrowing power.

Box 3: Long-term debt Year Debt Type Revenue Source Amount Owed Matures 2010 Facility G.O. Debt Ad Valorem Taxes $280,000 2020 2016 Beach G.O. Debt Ad Valorem Taxes 2,750,761 2020 2009 Sewer Bonds Sewer Users 1,208,100 2030 2014 Sewer Refunding Bonds Sewer Users 4,574,501 2030 2011 State Revolving Fund Loans Sewer Users 2,760,174 2031 2018 Fire Stations G.O. Debt Ad Valorem Taxes 5,515,000 2043 2018 GMD Undergrounding Special Assessments 15,385,000 2046 2018 Neighborhood Undergrounding Special Assessments 18,485,000 2048 Total $50,958,536

3. Long-term debt: It’s rising quickly and in big amounts. And the table above is only part of the picture, as previously noted. Let’s not forget the town still has about $25 million in unfunded pension liabilities that are gradually being paid down.

This is more debt than the town has ever carried. Even so, the town is not in debt danger; it can always raise taxes.

Box 4: Preliminary millage District A District B Operating 2.1144 2.1144 Facility G.O. Debt 0.0598 0.0598 Beach G.O. Debt 0.6811 0.1703 Total Proposed 2.8553 2.3445 Prior Year 2.8623 2.3371 Decrease -0.0070 -0.0074 *District A: All residences west of Gulf of Mexico Drive and commercial properties pay 80% of beach debt; District B: All residences east of Gulf of Mexico Drive pay 20% of beach debt.

4. Millage rates: The town administration is not proposing a tax increase on its basic operating millage. In fact, next fiscal year’s millage rates will be declining. Don’t forget, however, that taxpayers will be paying a special assessment for the underground utility project. And if voters approve a new beach bond next March, property taxes will go up in fiscal 2020-21.

Box 5: Rainy-day fund Projected FY19 Balance $8,703,563 Operating Days 194 Estimated FY20 Revenues $16,797,226 Estimated FY20 Expenses ($16,773,868) Estimated FY20 Revenue over Expenses (not including capital) $23,358 FY20 Capital Costs ($441,000) Total FY20 Estimated Expenses Exceeding Revenues (417,642) Est. FY20 Ending Fund Balance $8,285,921 Operating Days 180 Required Days 90

5. Rainy-day fund: How much saving is too much? The town currently has twice as much set aside for emergencies as town law requires.

Although that can be seen as prudent, you also can make a case for returning, say, a quarter of the amount back to taxpayers or applying some of those funds to lower taxpayer debt.

After all, whose money is it?