What is "I do?"

Sarah Bauer and Greer Mackebee may have started as fierce trivia rivals when they faced off on the 2012 Jeopardy! College Tournament, but now they'll go forward in life as unstoppable trivia partners.

And their married days began on the beach in Longboat Key.

Mackebee recently proposed to Bauer in front of the Beachcomber. Neither lives on the Key, but Bauer has been coming here since she was a kid. Mackebee's first trip was when he proposed, but said it is now special for both of them.

The pair met in 2012 when they both made it to the quarterfinals of the college tournament. Mackebee represented Duke University and Bauer represented Indiana University.