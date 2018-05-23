Wedding bells

Christine and Ben Rothberg were married May 12 at Roser Memorial Community Church on Anna Maria Island.
Christine and Ben Rothberg were married May 12 at Roser Memorial Community Church on Anna Maria Island. Christine Rothberg is the marketing manager at Casa Del Mar Beach Resort and has closes ties to Longboat Key. Her parents live in Westchester Condominiums, which is where the rehearsal dinner was held. After the wedding, the couple celebrated with 100 guests at Zota Beach Resort and also had brunch there Sunday morning. Congrats to the newly weds!
+Turtle Tracks
May 13-19
2018 2017
Nests 24 40
False Crawls 18 45
Total as of May 19
2018 2017
Nests 36 58
False Crawls 26 60
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory