Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, May. 23, 2018 1 hour ago

Wedding bells

Christine and Ben Rothberg were married May 12 at Roser Memorial Community Church on Anna Maria Island.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Christine and Ben Rothberg were married May 12 at Roser Memorial Community Church on Anna Maria Island. Christine Rothberg is the marketing manager at Casa Del Mar Beach Resort and has closes ties to Longboat Key. Her parents live in Westchester Condominiums, which is where the rehearsal dinner was held. After the wedding, the couple celebrated with 100 guests at Zota Beach Resort and also had brunch there Sunday morning. Congrats to the newly weds!

 

+Turtle Tracks 

May 13-19

                        2018       2017

Nests                 24         40

False Crawls    18        45

Total as of May 19

                        2018        2017

Nests                 36           58

False Crawls     26          60

 

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

