Wedding bells

Christine and Ben Rothberg were married May 12 at Roser Memorial Community Church on Anna Maria Island. Christine Rothberg is the marketing manager at Casa Del Mar Beach Resort and has closes ties to Longboat Key. Her parents live in Westchester Condominiums, which is where the rehearsal dinner was held. After the wedding, the couple celebrated with 100 guests at Zota Beach Resort and also had brunch there Sunday morning. Congrats to the newly weds!

+Turtle Tracks

May 13-19

2018 2017

Nests 24 40

False Crawls 18 45

Total as of May 19

2018 2017

Nests 36 58

False Crawls 26 60

Source: Mote Marine Laboratory