Water restored in Siesta, Casey

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Sarasota County announced Saturday morning that water and wastewater services have been restored to most of Siesta and Casey keys. A boil water notice is in effect until further notice, likely the next two to three days.

Water pressure will likely be lower than normal. The county requests all residents continue to limit water usage.

“Our personnel overcame immense challenges due to power outages to get the job done,” Public Utilities Director Mike Mylett said in the release. “Customer service remains our highest priority, and we value the community’s patience throughout this process.”

7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30

Crews have begun the process to restore water services to the barrier islands, Sarasota County announced Friday evening, though they are experiencing delays due to power outages at lift stations.

Lift stations are now on generator power, though the process is still extended.

The county will release an update once more information is available.

11:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30

In a community update, Sarasota County Public Utilities Director Mike Mylett said that crews continue working to restore water and wastewater systems.

Overall the system is "just stable," Mylett said. Breaks in the wastewater system are being fixed.

"Our plan is to try to get water back to the barrier islands today," Mylett said. "But we've got to bring our sewer system back up first before we turn on water" in Siesta and Casey keys.

A boil water notice will be in effect once water systems are restored.

"We're trying to water back on to everyone as quickly as we can," Mylett said.

"At this time, we just don't know how long it's going to take," county Director of Communications Jamie Carson said.