Water Club condo sells for $2.8 million

A condominium at The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Mary Lou Winnick, of New Haven, Conn., sold their Unit 1008 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edward and Ann Miller, of Charlotte, N.C., for $2.8 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.65 million in 2002.

Bay Isles

Michael and Susan Fradkin, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3671 Bayou Circle to Anthony Pusateri and Mary Pusateri, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,325,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,939 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,465,000 in 2005.

Mark Montanari, of Littleton, Mass., sold his home at 3501 Bayou Sound to Matthew Burkmier, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.11 million in 2013.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

William Lacey and Jennifer Sence Lacey and Lea Ann Ruhlman sold their home at 350 Firehouse Court to William and Laura Wolfe, of Longboat Key, for $775,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2012.

The Sand Dollar

Joern and G. Phelomeen Sroka, of Ahrensburg, Germany, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 555 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Anthony and Mary Kathleen Culotta, of Baltimore, Md., for $705,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $217,000 in 1993.

Harbour Court

Jerome Inc. sold the home at 2264 Harbour Court Drive to Andrew and Diana Kohn, of St. Louis, for $613,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,700 in 1988.

St. Armands Towers North

Martin and Roosje Lewis, of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, sold their Unit 64 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Suzanne Derby, of Alexandria, Va., for $607,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2008.

Islander Club of Longboat

Jay and Barbara Moskow, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 72-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mario Difoggio and Kathleen Brown, of Chicago, for $580,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2010.

Longboat Harbour

Kenneth Harrigan and William Collins, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Larry and Dolores Conway, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2019.

Continental’s Sea Club

Alan and Doris Hand, of Naples, sold their Unit 33 condominium at 4141 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kathleen Waynick, of Sykesville, Md., for $300,000. Built in 1954, it has one bedroom, one bath and 652 square feet of living area. It sold for $234,000 in 2014.

Beach Harbor Club

John and Margaret Oberst, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit B-207 condominium at 3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Swan and Maria Park, of Peachtree, Ga., for $265,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $211,400 in 2012.