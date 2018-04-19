Water Club at Longboat Key condo leads weekly sales at $2.85 million

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Huntington Ave. LLC sold the Unit 701 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Nancy Rae and Richard Rae, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $2.85 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,864,600 in 1999.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Patrick and Tracy Forget, of Waxhaw, N.C., sold their Unit W304 condominium at 129 Taft Drive to Susan and Alan Citron, of Pittsburgh, for $1.9 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,717,000 in 2016.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Ilsa Blidner, Lawrence Chernin and Saul Shulman, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit C-307 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Donald and Marjorie Burchett, of Louisville, Ky., for $1,237,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $950,000 in 2012.

Country Club Shores

Patricia Douglas, trustee, sold the home at 572 Spinnaker Lane to Douglas and Jayne Plunkett, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1997.

Larry Alexander and John Daniele, of Sarasota, sold their home at 522 Ranger Lane to Paul and Kathleen Cusolito, of Atlanta, for $836,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2001.

Grand Bay

Frieda Holman, trustee, of Yorba Linda, Calif., sold the Unit 395 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to William and Karen Nuckols, of Longboat Key, for $985,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area.

Weston Pointe

Diane Wight, trustee, sold the home at 610 Weston Pointe Court to Ivan and Eva Pivko, of Longboat Key, for $960,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $463,400 in 1993.

Seaplace

Delbert Lothes, trustee, of Delaware, Ohio, sold the Unit G8-401-B condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dana Lamont, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $825,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2006.

James Powers, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit T1-107-B condominium at 2073 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lawrence and Kathi Goldman, of New York City, for $637,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2005.

Franklin and Lilian Bracken, of Hoboken, N.J., sold their Unit G2-107A condominium at 2055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel Hessel, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $490,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2014.

Gary Morrison and Kimberly Skaff, of Charleston, W.Va., sold their Unit G7-209-C condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Francis and Cynthia Jo Stortz, of Gainesville, for $378,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,800 in 2011.

Tarawitt Drive

Rollyson Investments Inc. sold the home at 710 Tarawitt Drive to Klemen Ribic, of Tampa, for $685,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 2015.

Islander Club of Longboat

Delore Williams, trustee, Cynthia Bauer, David Williams, Wendy, Anderson, Beth Angsten and Kelty Chelius sold their Unit 41-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Barbara DeLizza, of Tinton Falls, N.J., for $593,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

Gordon and Rosemary Yablon, of London, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Cynthia Force, of Columbus, Ind., for $581,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2001.

Sunrise Shores

Dean and Mary Lusky, of Bradenton, sold their Unit S-202 condominium at 5220 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Aleksandar and Zorana Jelenak, Paul Chang and Patti Pakkala, of Manassas, Va. for $359,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 1998.

Sarasota Harbour East

Randall Look, trustee, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., sold the Unit 25 condominium at 769 John Ringling Blvd. to Valri and George Poley, of Ontario, Canada, for $275,000. Built in 1965, it has one bedroom, one bath and 641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $88,000 in 1997.

Covert

Eric and Tina Ernst, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 5230 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey Fischer, of Ft. Thomas, Ky., for $250,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2009.