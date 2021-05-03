Virtual public forum planned about Vamo Drive Park

A virtual public meeting to discuss potential methods of protecting historic structures at Vamo Drive Park is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Staff from the Sarasota County Department of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will deliver a presentation with maps and graphics and will take questions about the project’s planning. Attendees can submit questions and comments before the public forum or during the presentation.

To register for the virtual meeting, please visit this link and select Virtual Public Meeting for Vamo Drive Park. Registration is required in advance.

For information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.