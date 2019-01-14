Victor Eugene Larson

1928-2019

Victor Eugene Larson died suddenly Jan 3, 2019 at 90 years young.

Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, he joined the Army Air Corps and was a WWII veteran. After working his way to an executive position in medial equipment sales for AMSCO, he retired to Las Vegas and later to Bradenton, Florida.

Mr Larson is survived by his devoted wife, Ellen, and only brother, Jim Larson (Lynn) of Longboat Key and many family members including children, grand children, great grand children and a pet cat, Priscilla. His family and friends will miss his friendly welcoming smile.

“He was a kind and generous man who spent his retirement years in service to others including work with the Shriners, Masonic Lodge, VFW and American Legion.”

He had a happy and joyous life with purpose. He enjoyed helping others and was very active to the end of his life. With great pride, he participated as an Honor Guard Member in final services for deceased veterans at Sarasota National Cemetery and other local cemeteries. One of his most memorable days was experiencing an Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington, DC. His hobbies were watching NFL football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and attending & watching NASCAR racing.

SERVICE:

Sunday, January 20, 12:30PM

Kirby Stewart American Legion Post #24, 2000 75th St West, Bradenton, Fl 34209

CONTRIBUTIONS:

Contributions may be made in Mr Larson’s name to the Kirby Stewart Post, Veterans Relief Fund.