Veterans Day parade will honor Vietnam veterans and the women who served

The city of Sarasota and the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee will host this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and will end at J.D. Hamel Park at the corner of Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

This year’s parade theme — “All Gave Some. Some Gave All.” — will celebrate Vietnam veterans and women who served in the military.

“We haven’t recognized our Vietnam veterans in a while and female veterans are often neglected,” said Patriotic Observance Committee Chairman Dan Kennedy.

“We will have three female World War II veterans featured in the parade, which is quite significant.”

Kennedy said he expects about 8,000 attendees to join in on the celebrations and remembrance of those who served.